Swansea City have agreed a deal with Barnsley boss Michael Duff to become their new manager.

That is according to Football Insider, who report that Duff, who led Barnsley to the League One play-off final in 2022/23, is set to replace Russell Martin.

Reports over the weekend revealed that the club had made a formal approach to the Yorkshire side in order to hire the 45-year-old and it seems things have now progressed further.

With that said, below, three of our FLW writers have assessed Duff's potential arrival at Swansea, and whether or not he would be a good appointment for the Championship side.

Adam Jones

Making an excellent impact at Barnsley as well as Cheltenham, he has shown that he can make a step up a division without any concerns.

Barnsley may have had a strong squad during the 2022/23 campaign, but they lost key players last year including Michal Helik, Callum Styles, Cauley Woodrow and Carlton Morris.

That could have had a massive impact on the Tykes, but Duff steadied the ship, implemented a good style of play and has put the Tykes on the right course.

He would be an excellent appointment for Swansea because of that - and Barnsley should be worried about the possibility of Duff getting poached at some point - because he has been extremely impressive.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I think Barnsley should be worried if Swansea's interest is serious.

Whilst they are a good-sized club, especially in League One, the chance to manage in the Championship and test himself at a higher level will surely be tempting for Duff.

I think the Barnsley boss would be a good appointment for Swansea to make, too.

The 45-year-old, despite being a relatively young head coach, has a lot of experience under his belt at this stage, and I think he'd thrive were he to step up to the Championship.

Barnsley will not want to let him go and lose a talented boss, though, and the fact he is contracted for a further two years mean compensation would need to be agreed were this to happen.

He would be well worth Swansea paying it, though, especially with the club set to receive their own compensation for Russell Martin.

Justin Peach

Michael Duff could be a shrewd appointment for Swansea City in the long-term given his huge success in his short managerial career so far.

Taking Cheltenham from non-league into League One and consolidating them before taking the Barnsley job was incredible. But then taking Barnsley as close as he did to promotion back to the Championship was as equally impressive considering their huge turnover in playing squad over the last 12 months.

Not only that, but he's shown that he's able to be flexible with his style of play. Whilst he's unlikely to play the possession based style Swans fans are used to, he has been able to adapt to the teams he's managed and thrived with them.

Importantly, being a Sean Dyche disciple, he will ensure his teams are incredibly fit and the right players with the right attitudes are in the squad which could ultimately benefit in the long-term.