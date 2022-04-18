“Would be an excellent appointment” – Stoke City consider managerial change: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City are considering appointing former Burnley manager Sean Dyche, as per a report from The Sun, and shared by Birmingham Live.

The report states that the Potters, as well as West Brom are considering Dyche as a potential replacement for Michael O’Neill and Steve Bruce respectively.

Football Insider have claimed this morning that O’Neill is under threat of being sacked by the Staffordshire club.

Starting the season fairly well, Stoke are currently 15th in the second-tier standings, in what has been a fairly disappointing campaign on reflection thus far.

Three of our writers have shared their thoughts on whether Dyche to Stoke would be a good appointment…

Quiz: Are these 12 Stoke City facts from this season real or fake?

1 of 12 The club signed Phil Jagielka from Derby County True False

Charlie Gregory

Sean Dyche may not play pretty football but he certainly gets the job done.

He’s overachieved with Burnley for years now and is a superb character in the game. Stoke are in a bit of limbo right now too – they want to push on but their season fell apart and led to nothing. They have some talent in their ranks but right now, you could argue that it isn’t being utilised to its full potential.

Dyche would certainly come in and mix things up and many might not like it. His resume though speaks for itself and if he could drag the Potters into the Premier League, then it won’t matter.

Dyche then could be a shrewd addition – and with Stoke wanting to move upwards, it could be just what they need.

Declan Harte

Sean Dyche would be an excellent appointment for Stoke City.

The former Burnley boss did an incredible job with the Clarets during his 10 years at the club.

The Potters will likely face competition for his signature as Dyche could easily walk straight back into a Premier League job if one was offered.

The club may need to act swiftly, which could even mean dismissing Michael O’Neill before the end of this season.

While the 52-year old has done an okay job at the Bet365 Stadium and there have been signs of progress despite a poor end to the season, Dyche would be a significant upgrade.

Josh Cole

If Stoke are indeed looking into the possibility of replacing O’Neill ahead of the 2022/23 campaign, they ought to be doing everything in their power to convince Dyche to make the switch to the bet365 Stadium.

Despite working with a limited amount of funds at Burnley, the 50-year-old regularly exceeded expectations at Turf Moor and thus it came as somewhat of a shock when the club opted to part ways with him last week.

Having led Burnley to promotion in 2016, there is no reason why he cannot go on to replicate this feat with Stoke who are already able to call upon the services of some classy operators.

By nailing his transfer recruitment, Dyche could completely transform Stoke’s fortunes following what has been a difficult period for the club in recent years.