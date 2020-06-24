‘Would be an excellent appointment’ – Bolton eyeing up 38-year-old as Keith Hill replacement: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bolton Wanderers are in search of a new manager following their relegation to League Two and Barrow boss Ian Evatt has been linked with the vacant role.

The Trotters were relegated after finishing bottom of League One (via unweighted points-per-game) and decided against renewing the contract of manager Keith Hill.

On the back of his success at Barrow, Evatt is, according to the Bolton News, one of a number of potential replacements that have been linked to the Bolton job.

The 38-year-old manager helped the North West club secure a return to the Football League this season, winning the National League after the standings were decided on points-per-game.

But would he be a good appointment for the Trotters?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

George Dagless

Potentially.

He’s done a great job at Barrow so you can see why his stock is high at the moment but managing Bolton – despite what the leagues are showing – would be a huge step up in all fairness.

He obviously played at a good level in his career but whoever takes the Bolton job needs to be ready to hit the ground running and get them back up the EFL pyramid as soon as possible.

They are well out of place in League Two at the moment but they need a rebuild and it’s a massive job for whoever gets in.

Evatt would be an interesting candidate for sure, but I do think someone perhaps with a bit more League Two managerial experience would be ideal at the moment.

George Harbey

I think this would be an excellent appointment for Bolton.

Having watched Evatt’s Barrow side in the National League on a number of occasions this season, they were a joy to watch and so hard to beat under the former Blackpool man’s guidance.

Evatt is a manager who likes his side to play attractive, fast-paced football, as well as remaining well-drilled and solid at the back, and I think he could build a really good team at Bolton.

They have plenty of talented youngsters who would fit into his preferred system, and he is a manager who gets the best out of players as Barrow were languishing towards the bottom of the table before he came in.

It would be a coup to lure him away from Barrow given how successful he has been there thus far.

Jacob Potter

I think he could be worth a punt.

Bolton have been in freefall for a number of seasons now, and it’s vital that they get this next appointment right, and look towards a positive future.

League Two isn’t going to be an easy league to get out of by any stretch of the imagination, especially when their new manager is going to have to build their squad in a short space of time in the summer transfer window.

Evatt deserves a chance to prove himself as a manager in the Football League having impressed with Barrow.

I didn’t expect Barrow to be challenging for promotion from the National League this season, so for them to win promotion back into the Football League is a credit to Evatt.

He’ll be a manager in demand though I’m sure, and Bolton need to act swiftly in trying to land his signature before the 2020/21 season gets under way.