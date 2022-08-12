“Would be an excellent addition” – Sheffield United eye up move for Liverpool player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United are keen on bringing Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg to Bramall Lane in what remains of this summer, as per a report from the Daily Mail.

The Blades are one of four Championship clubs who have been credited with an interest in the 20-year-old, as the clubs in pursuit chase a loan move.

Van den Berg spent last season, and the second half of the campaign before at Preston North End, gaining plenty of plaudits during what was an impressive spell with the Lilywhites.

The centre-back, who featured on the bench for Liverpool for their opening day draw against Fulham, played 45 times out on loan with Preston last season, filling in as a right-back at times too.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Sheffield United’s interest in the young defender…

Billy Mulley

It is no surprise that a whole host of high-quality Championship clubs are considering moves for the young defender, with van Den Berg enjoying a mightily productive 18 months with Preston.

It would seem that the Blades are in need of bolstering their defensive options before the window soon slams shut, with van den Berg representing an excellent option.

Composed and productive whilst in possession, whilst proving to meet the physical and athletic demands of the Championship, van den Berg would have no problem stepping up to the level required.

An intelligent reader of the game who is on an upward trajectory, this would be an excellent deal for the Blades to jump onboard with.

Ben Wignall

Having watched Van den Berg first-hand for a season-and-a-half at Preston North End, he is most definitely a top-end Championship defender, having developed his game a lot since arriving at Deepdale in January 2021.

Whilst it speaks volumes that he’s been linked with clubs like Sheffield United, I’m not necessarily sure he’s needed at Bramall Lane.

A back three of Anel Ahmedhodzic, John Egan and Ciaran Clark is extremely good at Championship level, and I don’t see Van den Berg being guaranteed first-team football under Paul Heckingbottom.

Of course, the Dutchman can play as a wing-back as well, but when fully-fit there’s George Baldock and Jayden Bogle to compete with, so again the game-time that Liverpool will want may not necessarily be there.

There’s more chance of him getting regular minutes at say a Blackburn Rovers than Sheffield United, so a move to South Yorkshire is probably one I’d shy away from if I was in Sepp’s shoes.

Adam Jones

The right wing-back spot has to be their first priority at this stage – but this would be an excellent addition for the Blades.

In fairness, the Dutchman did play on the right for Preston at times but looking at him as a centre-back, he would still be a good signing considering Chris Basham’s age, Jack O’Connell’s injury problems and the fact Ciaran Clark has only come in on loan.

With these factors in mind, they need a player who can operate at the heart of their defence for the long term as someone that could potentially succeed Basham and this is why a permanent deal would be preferable.

However, a loan agreement would still be sufficient if Liverpool would sanction one and a temporary deal may help the Blades to remain within their budget.

So this move seems like a no-brainer from the Blades’ point of view, but with the Dutchman not guaranteed to be one of the first names on the teamsheet, this may be a better move for the club than the player at this stage.