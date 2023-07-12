This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Leeds United are exploring options to bring Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara to Elland Road this summer.

That is according to journalist Dean Jones via GIVEMESPORT, who reports that the Whites, along with fellow Championship rivals Southampton, are keen on the 27-year-old.

"Glen Kamara has been a topic of talk for some time, but it does look like he will finally leave," Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

“Leeds and Southampton are looking at him, and for clubs like that, in the Championship, he would probably be a great signing.

"He has offers from abroad too though, so it’ll be interesting to see what he decides to do.”

Would Glen Kamara be a good signing for Leeds United?

With the links to Leeds in mind, below, our FLW writers have offered their thoughts on the 27-year-old potentially heading to Elland Road this summer.

Adam Elliott

Kamara would be an excellent addition into Leeds’ midfield, especially if he is paired with Gus Hamer, who has also been linked.

Kamara has an athletic build, and is fairly strong, but more than anything is someone who knows how to look after the ball in midfield.

He has recently lost his way at Rangers, but at his best is a midfielder capable of controlling the tempo and dictating from deep.

He is mobile and a good all-rounder in central-midfield, and with Leeds in need of at least two midfielders this summer, it would be a no-brainer to sign Kamara as one.

The 27-year-old would have the technical quality and combativeness to slot in at the base of Farke’s midfield duo. He would be a fantastic addition to come in as part of a new-look pivot.

Adam Forshaw and Marc Roca’s departures make signing quality in this area imperative. Kamara is exactly that, and for £5 million, Leeds should be all over this as a quick, cheap fix in a problem area.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

At present, Leeds United's midfield options in the centre of the pitch are looking rather thin.

That is before you factor in the ongoing speculation surrounding the likes of Tyler Adams.

As such, reinforcements in the position are going to be needed this summer, and Glen Kamara could be a quality option.

It seems as though the 27-year-old needs a fresh start away from Rangers and Elland Road could provide him with that.

At Championship level, given his experience with Rangers and Finland, Kamara would be a strong signing.

Alfie Burns

The midfield is one of many areas Leeds need to address this summer and it'll be an important phase of recruitment for Farke.

Leeds need at least two additions in the centre of the park, with Kamara ticking a number of boxes.

He's got presence, ability to retain possession and is at an age where he's at his peak with the potential to still get a bit better. Darko Gyabi is another player with that presence and ability on the ball, yet he's lacking in experience and it might be that Leeds just need to bide their time with him over the season.

Gyabi and Archie Gray fall into the same category, which heightens the need for Leeds to focus on senior recruitment in midfield.

Kamara looks a good option for the Whites on a relatively cheap deal that they should be able to do. It leaves a larger portion of money to go elsewhere in rebuilding a squad that needs so much doing to it.