“Would be an excellent addition” – Rangers eyeing tricky winger from Championship club: The verdict

Tyrhys Dolan was a key part of Blackburn Rovers’ side last season making 34 appearances scoring four times and assisting three times in those games.

With the player still only 20-years-old, he is attracting plenty of interest ahead of the new season.

One of the teams named as a potential destination for him is Rangers as per a report from talkSPORT’s Geoff Peters.

With that in mind, we asked three of FLW’s writers for their opinions on the potential signing and whether this would benefit the winger’s career.

Billy Mulley

Tyhys Dolan would be an excellent addition at Rangers, with the 20-year-old representing an option who could thrive in the here and now, whilst also possessing an incredibly high ceiling that would suggest he could grow with the ambitions of the club.

An excellent dribbler, creative in possession and relentless out of it, Dolan is someone ticks a lot of boxes at the Ibrox Stadium.

Of course, they are to face competition for his services, with Celtic and Nottingham Forest in pursuit, whilst Blackburn will not want to lose a player who could play an important role next season.

It would be no surprise to see somewhat of a bidding war taking place, given the quality he is already showing and what the future has in store for him.

The initial report places a £2-3 million price tag on him and it would be absolutely bizarre if they were to lose him for such a small fee, especially when considering he still has another two years on his current deal.

Josh Cole

If Rangers are willing to provide Dolan with a sufficient amount of game-time next season, this could turn out to be a great move for the Blackburn man.

During the previous campaign, the winger managed to show glimpses of his talent in the Championship as he provided seven direct goal contributions in this division.

By quickly adapting to life in the Scottish Premiership, Dolan may be able to make some inroads into Rangers’ starting eleven later this year.

Providing that Dolan does go on to feature regularly for Rangers, he could make considerable strides in terms of his developments.

Adam Jones

From Dolan’s point of view, this is very similar to a potential move to Celtic.

He simply must be given reassurances on game time if he’s to arrive in Glasgow, though his development could benefit heavily from playing in European competitions and a move to Ibrox would enable him to do this.

There’s also the argument that he could potentially earn a move to the Premier League in the next couple of years if he’s good enough, so making the move to Ibrox may not be worth it considering he already has the chance to shine at Ewood Park.

In terms of Rangers, this could be a very decent signing for them because at 20, the attacker will only get better and he’s already shown he can play across the front three, giving Giovanni van Bronckhorst different options.

He could also be a good replacement for Ryan Kent, so this is a transfer saga to keep an eye on.