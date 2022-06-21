“Would be an excellent addition” – Middlesbrough eye Leicester City player The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough are eyeing a move for Leicester City’s Daniel Iversen as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper.

According to The Athletic, Boro are hoping to add the 24-year old to Chris Wilder’s side this summer.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on if the shot-stopper is ready to become a first choice between the sticks…

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

This would be a good signing for Middlesbrough.

They are after a new keeper this summer and we know that Iversen can cut it at this level after his Preston loan spell.

As such, he is more than good enough to be number one for Middlesbrough next campaign.

Indeed, if I were Boro, I’d be looking to go down this young and up and coming route, rather than bringing in a shot-stopper who is perhaps past their best, such as Ben Foster, amid his recent links to the club.

Billy Mulley

Daniel Iversen would be an excellent addition at Middlesbrough and would fill a position that needs strengthening this summer.

Emerging as a favourite at Preston North End, Iversen’s shot-stopping abilities, commanding presence and composure with the ball at his feet has made him one of the best Championship goalkeepers.

With goalkeeping errors hindering Boro’s progress last season, a move for Iversen would certainly be a preventative measure to stop this becoming a theme.

Likely to face a battle for his services, the opportunity to play at a club with ambitions could help convince Iversen that a move to Middlesbrough is the best next step.

This has all the makings to be an excellent bit of business.

Josh Cole

This could turn out to be a really clever bit of business by Middlesbrough as they unquestionably need to bolster their goalkeeping options following their decision to sanction loan moves for Joe Lumley and Zach Hemming.

Currently on the lookout for a new first-choice keeper, Iversen may fit the bill as he has produced some assured performances at this level during his two temporary spells at Preston.

In the previous term, the keeper managed to average a respectable Sofa Score match rating of 6.93 in the Championship as he claimed 13 clean-sheets.

Providing that the keeper is able to hit the ground running at the Riverside Stadium, he could potentially help Middlesbrough launch a push for promotion later this year.