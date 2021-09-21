‘Would be an excellent addition’ – Many Cardiff City fans react to transfer link involving Bristol City

Many Cardiff City fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that the club are eyeing a move for former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Elliot Thorpe.

The 20-year-old is currently out of contract and available on a free after choosing to turn down the offer of a new deal to stay in North London and is also said to be of interest to Bristol City, as per a recent report by Football Insider.

A central midfield player by trade, Thorpe came close to joining German Bundesliga side Hoffenheim in July, only for the deal to collapse at the last minute.

Naturally the news that the youngster could soon be heading to the Cardiff City Stadium didn’t take long to reach fans of the Welsh club, with many taking to social media to air their views on the matter.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

