‘Would be an excellent addition’ – Fulham eye up transfer move for prolific Championship forward: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Fulham are tracking Blackburn Rovers striker Adam Armstrong ahead of a summer move to Craven Cottage, according to The Sun.

The 23-year-old has scored 18 goals in all competitions this season, including 14 Championship goals in as many games to start the campaign.

Due to his age, goalscoring record and being home-grown, Armstrong will naturally be a Premier League target in the summer but Fulham are fighting for their survival in the league, and relegation could rule them out as a potential destination.

West Ham and Everton are also reportedly interested in Armstrong, but Fulham are a team that need a prolific centre-forward, with Aleksandar Mitrovic underperforming this season and Josh Maja only recently arriving on a loan deal.

Would Armstrong be a good fit for Fulham next season though, depending on which league they end up in?

The FLW team have given their thoughts on the potential move…

Jacob Potter

I like the sound of this potential deal.

Armstrong has shown that he can score goals consistently with Blackburn Rovers in the Championship, and he’d be more than deserving of a move to the Premier League.

Any potential move to Fulham could depend on whether the Cottagers are to retain their place in the top-flight or not though.

With West Ham and Everton both believed to be interested in a deal, it seems tough to see that Scott Parker’s side will win the race to land his signature.

I’d expect Armstrong to pursue a move to either of them over Fulham at this moment in time, but that could change if they stay in the Premier League, as the Cottagers are more likely to be able to offer him regular game time.

Quiz: Have any of these 22 players ever been in Fulham’s academy?

1 of 22 Marcus Bettinelli Yes No

Toby Wilding

I think there’s a lot of variables to consider with regards to this one. For starters, given the interest there supposedly is in Armstrong from the likes of Everton and West Ham, you feel Fulham will have to avoid relegation this season to have a hope of signing the striker, something which looks to be a rather tricky task at the minute. As a result, if they are able to sign him, you feel Armstrong may well have to be confident that he can get more regular opportunities at Craven Cottage than he would at any other potentially interested clubs, meaning you would expect him to play regularly if he moves to Fulham. However, while Armstrong has a hugely impressive record in front of goal since the start of last season, it should be noted that it does seem to be the case that the 23-year-old sometimes needs plenty of chances to put the ball in the back of the net in games, meaning it could be a risk to rely on him either in a Premier League relegation battle, or Championship promotion race, next season. Jake Sanders

There’s every chance that Fulham will be back playing in the Championship next season, so I really think this would be an excellent addition upon their return. Whilst Armstrong has already shown he’s capable of scoring at this level and would no doubt be hoping for a Premier League move, moving to a club with top flight ambitions would be a sensible move and only add to his experience and goal tally. Fulham might have both Aleksandar Mitrovic and recent addition Josh Maja already in their ranks, but I’m not sure the Serbian striker will settle for another season in the Championship, so that would leave Armstrong fighting with the former Sunderland man for a starting place. Armstrong has been one of the most prolific strikers at this level since moving permanently from Newcastle back in 2018, and I really this would be a step in the right direction for both parties – providing Fulham are not relegated and Blackburn don’t get promoted.