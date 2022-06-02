“Would be an excellent acquisition” – Brentford eyeing up swoop for Watford player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Brentford have entered the race to sign Emmanuel Dennis from Watford this summer.

The 24-year-old only joined the Hornets last summer from Belgian side Club Brugge, but his good form in his debut top flight campaign in England have seen him attract interest.

According to the Watford Observer, the Bees have their sights set on the Nigerian, who bagged 10 Premier League goals this season.

With the Hertfordshire outfit now set to compete in the Championship this season, we ask our FLW writers their verdict on how much the forward would be worth for a top flight return…

Ben Wignall

It certainly seems inevitable that Watford will lose out on Dennis this summer after his solid debut season in England, netting 10 times in the Premier League.

Considering he hadn’t shown that kind of goal scoring ability at his previous clubs, perhaps it was a surprise that Dennis was able to hit the back of the net that much, but it will likely guarantee him a Premier League move.

The Nigerian’s ability to play through the middle as well as out wide will make him a hot commodity, and that versatility would be useful to a club like Brentford, who need to add quality to their side to make sure they remain a Premier League team for years to come.

At the age of 24 and on a long-term contract at the Hornets, Dennis should command a fee of at least £15 million – that would represent good profit considering he was a £3.6 million capture from Club Brugge.

You could not argue though if his price-tag went into the £20 million range though, considering he hit double figures in his first ever year in the Premier League.

Billy Mulley

An exciting forward, who has proven to be able to cut it within a poor Watford side in the Premier League, Emmanuel Dennis is a very good option for Brentford to consider.

Netting 10 league goals and providing a further six assists in 33 top tier outings, Dennis deserves to be plying his trade in the Premier League next season.

Given his ability to adapt to Premier League football, and the fact that he still has another four years on his contract at Vicarage Road, Watford are likely to demand a sizeable fee for his services, and rightly so.

I personally think he is going to cost around the £25-30 million mark, which is a steep fee for the recently promoted Premier League outfit.

Adam Jones

This would be an excellent acquisition and one that could help them to remain in the Premier League for the long term if he can replicate his goalscoring record from the 2021/22 campaign.

The Hornets pulled off a real coup when they managed to bring him in for £3.6 million – and with the 24-year-old recording 10 goals in 33 appearances – he would surely command a fee north of £15m.

Still having four years left on his deal at Vicarage Road as well, Rob Edwards’ side could bump this fee to £20m or more so there’s definitely an opportunity for them to generate a sizeable fee for his services.

This move may also allow Marcus Forss to go out on another loan deal, so this is an ideal move if they can afford him.