“Would be an embarrassing backward step” – 53-year-old on QPR’s radar to replace Warburton: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Tim Sherwood has emerged as a potential candidate to replace Mark Warburton at QPR, according to talkSPORT.

Warburton left the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium at the end of the season and the search for his replacement is ongoing.

Sherwood, who has links to director of football Les Ferdinand, has been linked with the vacant job.

But would that be the right appointment for the R’s?

We quizzed our FLW writers…

Quiz: 24 facts every QPR supporter should know about their club – Can you score full marks?

1 of 24 In what year were QPR founded? 1880 1882 1884 1886

Marcus Ally

This would be an embarrassing backward step for QPR that would completely undermine the excellent work they have done on and off the pitch in the last few years.

Sherwood has not managed since 2015, has no experience in it below the Premier League and has not been the most engaging pundit after leaving his role at Aston Villa either.

Considering the options available to Rangers at the moment, it would be an extremely puzzling decision to appoint Sherwood that could flip all the good work the club have done recently to see them battle against relegation in 2022/23.

Sherwood looked like a promising young manager at times at both Tottenham Hotspur and Villa but there is a reason why he has been out of the game for so long, Rangers should avoid this one for certain.

George Dagless

I think QPR fans would be a little disappointed by this to be honest.

QPR had a good manager in Mark Warburton and in deciding to let him go they should be therefore thinking of getting someone in that represents an ambitious move.

However, Sherwood has been out of the game for a while and I think it would take a fair bit of time for him to win Rangers fans over, if he could at all, which is hardly the ideal start to a managerial stint.

QPR need to be looking at proven promotion winners to replace Warburton, and I think therefore they should be looking elsewhere from Sherwood.

Declan Harte

This would be a backwards step for QPR to make following the departure of Mark Warburton.

Sherwood has been out of top level management since his disastrous spell with Aston Villa in 2015.

There is a very good reason why he has been out of work since then, with his track record having little on it that impresses.

An FA Cup final run sits in the middle of a poor stint at Spurs and leading Villa’s relegation campaign.

There are far better and more exciting candidates available to the London club, QPR must avoid the temptation of simply hiring a big name for the sake of it.