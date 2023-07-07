There is less than a month to go until Leeds United's Championship campaign kicks off, and with various off-field matters now seemingly sorted, focus can now turn to sorting out the squad available to new manager Daniel Farke.

There is set to be plenty of strengthening of Leeds' line-up this summer now their head coach situation has been sorted, with funds expected to be made readily available when players exit the club.

The likes of Wilfried Gnonto, Jack Harrison, Crysencio Summerville, Tyler Adams and Illan Meslier, among others, are being linked to Premier League and European clubs and they will no doubt fetch significant fees over the course of the summer.

Leeds want to strengthen in a number of positions and, as first revealed by Football League World last month, Coventry City star Gustavo Hamer is on the club's radar in a bid to bolster their midfield.

FLW were told that Hamer was to be targeted as United's marquee summer signing, but doubt was cast over his keenness to move to another Championship club from Coventry.

And FLW's claims have been backed up by Phil Hay of The Athletic this week, who in his long list of who Leeds are interested in signing this summer, has name-dropped Hamer as a target.

Despite discipline issues on the pitch in the past couple of years, as well as at the start of the 2022-23 campaign, Hamer showed his creative side in-front of goal with 11 goals scored and 10 assists notched in 45 appearances in all competitions for the Sky Blues.

What is Gus Hamer's contract situation with Coventry City?

Going into the 2023-24 season, Hamer has less than 12 months remaining on his contract at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

The midfielder signed an extension in March 2022 for another year with his previous deal expiring in 2023, but following City's failure to win in the play-off final in May, coupled with Hamer's own breakout season in-front of goal, he may be thinking about a move this summer.

Coventry are set to re-invest some of the transfer fee they get for Viktor Gyokeres on Everton striker Ellis Simms, but that may not even be enough to keep Hamer at the Sky Blues.

Would Gus Hamer be a good signing for Leeds United?

Ex-Leeds midfielder Carlton Palmer believes that signing Hamer - if they can - would be a real statement of intent for the Whites as they look to secure promotion at the first time of asking back to the Premier League.

"It would be an audacious move by Leeds United, but given Hamer's contract situation, which is due to expire next summer, Coventry may look to cash in on the 25-year-old if they can't convince him to sign a new deal," Palmer said when speaking to Football League World.

"This would be a fabulous move for Leeds United and it would signal the intent that Farke is going to go with, which we've seen the free-flowing football he adopted at Norwich City when they swept through the Championship at a canter."