“Would be an attractive move” – Celtic set to rival Rangers and Nottingham Forest for player: The verdict

Celtic have emerged as potential suitors for Blackburn Rovers and England youth international Tyrhys Dolan this summer.

As per TalkSPORT’s Geoff Peters, Celtic, Rangers, and Nottingham Forest, are all keen on the 20-year-old forward.

Blackburn’s highly rated Tyrhys Dolan is attracting serious interest north and south of the border.

Celtic and Rangers are both keen as are newly promoted Nottingham Forest.

The England Under 20 striker has two years left on his #brfc contract.

Fee could be around £2m-£3m. pic.twitter.com/zcu1vizhYS — Mr Geoff Peters (@mrgeoffpeters) June 19, 2022

Peters also claims that the fee for Dolan could be somewhere between £2-3 million pounds, with the youngster still have two years remaining on his current Blackburn Rovers deal.

With that in mind, we asked our writers here at FLW for their thoughts on Dolan being linked with a move to the Scottish champions.

Alfie Burns

You can certainly see why Celtic would be an attractive move for Dolan at this stage of his career.

The obvious place to start is that Celtic are a massive club and playing for them should be an honour for most players in Europe.

They are playing in top level European competitions, as well as challenging for domestic titles. Say what you want about the level in Scotland, but players want to win trophies and Dolan would get that chance with Celtic.

There’s also still time for Dolan to move back to England and try and crack the Premier League.

He can do that in another two or three years if he is a success in Scotland.

Opportunities like Celtic don’t come around too often, so you’d think the Blackburn man will give it serious consideration.

Adam Jones

You just feel he would benefit from having one more season at Ewood Park, with Ben Brereton Diaz’s potential departure possibly giving him the chance to be Rovers’ main man.

That would generate even more interest in his signature and may enable him to choose from more options next season, so he may be well-served rejecting a move to Glasgow at this stage.

However, he could potentially get plenty of game time under his belt, not just domestically but also in European competitions and the chance to play against sides across the continent can only help to develop him into a better player.

But he should be seeking reassurances that he will be a regular starter under Ange Postecoglou. If he doesn’t get those assurances, the attacker should be steering clear of this possible move for now.

Game time simply has to come first for the 20-year-old.

Carla Devine

This would be a good signing for Celtic as Dolan has proven to be a young player with plenty of talent and potential to progress.

That being said, he’s still only 20-years-old and was a regular part of the Blackburn side last season making 34 appearances during which time he was able to score four goals and contribute 3 assists.

Therefore, for this to be a good career move for the player himself, that needs to come down to a guarantee of regular playing time.

As it is he’s already showing his talent in the Championship and he has sides like Nottingham Forest interested in him too.

This means that if he was to go to Scotland and not play regularly it could slow his growth, which would be sad to see given he looks like a player who could be in the top flight soon.

However, if he was able to be assured of regular game time in Scotland, it would be a good environment for him and could help him get further in his career.