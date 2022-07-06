“Would be an added bonus” – Leeds United weighing up transfer move for Stoke City player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United have joined the transfer race for Stoke City left-back Josh Tymon, according to Football Insider.

Along with Norwich City and Rangers, Jesse Marsch’s side are said to have registered their interest in the 23-year-old, who penned a new long-term contract at the Potters as recently as November 2021.

Tymon joined Stoke in 2017 from Hull City, and since his arrival at the Bet 365 Stadium he has featured 76 times in league action for the Staffordshire outfit.

His impressive recent performances though, which saw him appear 44 times in the Championship last season, have attracted the attention of top flight clubs, with Leeds now firmly in the picture.

Would Tymon be a good addition to the Whites’ squad though? Let’s see what the FLW team have to say…

Alfie Burns

This could potentially be very good business for Leeds to oversee.

Jesse Marsch’s full-backs in the Premier League last season ended up badly exposed, with one of Leeds’ first ports of calls this summer bringing in Rasmussen Kristensen at right-back.

They’ve got Junior Firpo on the left, but he was one of the main culprits when it came to getting exposed in the Premier League last season.

In some ways, you’d hope Leeds were looking to either upgrade him or bring him in some competition.

Tymon could be both that cover and competition in one, at a reasonably affordable price for a Premier League club.

Whilst it’s not going to be a priority for Leeds to be bringing in a left-back at this stage, it’s something that would be an added bonus later in the window once other deals have fallen into place.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I do think this could be a good pick up for Leeds United.

The Whites obviously spent relatively big on Junior Firpo last summer and although things didn’t quite go to plan for him after his arrival from Barcelona, the club will hope he can remain free from injury and kick on next season.

However, every club needs depth, and with Leif Davis being linked with a loan move away, and Stuart Dallas facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines, Leeds currently don’t have much in the left-back position.

Tymon could certainly offer that, and his availability speaks for itself after he made 49 appearances for Stoke City last season.

Not only that, the 23-year-old has the ability and potential to provide genuine competition for a starting place, which can only benefit Firpo and the team.

Stoke have reportedly slapped a £6 million price tag on the player, but that is a relatively small fee for even a bottom half Premier League side.

As such, it shouldn’t deter the Whites from making a move for Tymon this summer.

Chris Gallagher

This would be a decent signing.

Bringing in a left-back is likely to be a priority for Leeds as Stuart Dallas is out injured and it’s fair to say that Junior Firpo hasn’t convinced since his arrival from Barcelona.

So, you can understand why they want a new option and Tymon ticks a few boxes in that he is young, has the potential to improve and his attacking style could suit the way the Whites play.

However, there are concerns, as he doesn’t have much top-flight experience and some may feel Leeds should be aiming higher, particularly with the Kalvin Phillips money they have, and potentially more from Raphinha.

For Stoke, they won’t want to lose Tymon so it will be interesting to see how this plays out.