“Would be an absolutely huge loss” – Sunderland fan pundit reacts as Tottenham transfer links emerge involving Black Cats player

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Football League World’s Sunderland fan pundit Jack Austwicke has admitted it would be a huge loss to the club if Dennis Cirkin was to return to Tottenham.

The defender initially came through the youth ranks with Spurs, but never made a first-team appearance for the North London club before joining Sunderland for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal last summer.

Since making that move to the Stadium of Light, the 20-year-old has made 49 appearances in all competitions for the Black Cats, who helped win a long awaited promotion back to the Championship during his debut campaign with the club.

That is something that appears to have attracted the attention of his former club, with reports claiming that Tottenham are keeping tabs on Cirkin, and could launch a bid to re-sign the defender, who is said to have a £6million buyback clause in his contract.

But despite the funds that would bring into Sunderland, it seems that Austwicke is still concerned about the possibility of his side losing the defender.

Giving his thoughts on whether the departure of Cirkin would be a big loss for Tony Mowbray’s side to Football League World, the Sunderland fan pundit said:

“Dennis Cirkin would be an absolutely huge loss. Obviously that amount of money would give us a big profit on his signing after just a year-and-a-half.

“But it would be a huge loss. Aji Alese has come into the team since his injury and has performed brilliantly, but Dennis Cirkin has proved he’s an absolutely brilliant player, a brilliant Championship player.

“I can see why Tottenham might want him back, but I really hope we do everything we can to hold onto him.”

Do Sunderland and Newcastle have these 12 things in common?

1 of 12 Both were formed in 1879 Yes No

The Verdict

It does feel hard to argue with the assessment Austwicke has made on Cirkin here.

The defender has made a big impression since arriving at Sunderland, even at the very early stages of his career.

As a result, it would feel like a major setback for the Black Cats to lose a player of his ability, when he still has the potential to play a big role for them for many years to come.

Even so, that buyback clause could at least soften the blow to some extent, since it would allow Sunderland to make a tidy profit on Cirkin, that could be reinvested in the rest of the squad.