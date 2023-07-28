This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United are continuing to rebuild their side ahead of next season's Championship campaign, but a new potential outgoing in Pascal Struijk has since emerged.

The latest report from Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri suggests that Club Brugge have turned their attentions to Leeds’ Dutch centre-back following their sales of fellow central defenders Jack Hendry and Abakar Sylla.

However, contrasting reports have emerged from Tomas Taecke on Twitter, stating that whilst "information about Struijk is partially correct" in that Brugge "made an attempt to bring in the Dutchman" from Leeds, finances have proved to be an issue, with the 23-year-old described as "far too expensive". A deal hasn't been completely ruled out "but in principle the defender will not come".

Struijk featured for Leeds last night in a 2-0 friendly win over Nottingham Forest and is one of only three centre-backs at the club with Liam Cooper and Charlie Cresswell, as Max Wober’s potential move away from the club edges closer.

The reports have come since Struijk himself spoke to The Yorkshire Evening Post, where he looked to clear up any lingering doubts surrounding his immediate future at Elland Road.

The Ajax academy graduate has been with Leeds since 2018, and signed a new contract in 2022, he said: "I mean, my contract isn't till 2027 so I'm always ready to come back and then give my all for this club," he explained.

"So yes [I was always going to stay this summer]."

What's the reaction to the recent interest in Leeds' Pascal Struijk?

FLW’s Leeds United fan pundit Kris Smith believes the Whites should hang on to Struijk this summer, and can't see how the club's hierarchy or Daniel Farke would be minded to part ways this summer, in part due to the outgoings at the heart of Leeds' defence already.

He said: "Given that we've already lost three senior centre-backs this season, in [Diego] Llorente, [Robin] Koch, and [Max] Wober - whenever that's announced - losing Struijk would be an absolute nightmare for us.

"We already needed investment at centre-half, as Farke pointed out quite explicitly when we beat [Nottingham] Forest in pre-season, and this would just cause even further issues.

"You've got to think, though, in terms of actually considering selling him that despite Struijk's poor form in 2023, he's still on a long-term contract until 2027, he's only 23, and he's got a really high ceiling so I think we'd demand a lot more than teams would want to pay for him.

"Whether he starts in front of [Liam] Cooper remains to be seen, but I'd imagine Struijk is one of the players that the 49ers and Farke are saying is strictly not for sale."

Should Leeds sell Pascal Struijk this summer?

Sometimes, it's fair to say that the Dutchman too passive with his defending, but at his best, he is by far the most composed centre-back at the club, and by far the most accomplished in possession, too.

Ball players who can build up the play in deeper areas are essential to how Farke wants to play as well, which has been evident in Leeds' pre-season so far, where Struijk is starting to impress again in a white shirt.

Smith is right about his ceiling as a centre-back. He's not had coaches since Marcelo Bielsa departed who care much to have patterns of in possession play and who want to carefully build up the ball, and unfortunately that means fans haven't seen the best from him for a while in terms of his comfort in passing out from the back.

Better coaching under Farke will help to get Struijk back on track in terms of his development, and with Leeds losing other options, it is imperative they retain the Dutchman this summer at all costs.