“Would be an absolute monster blow” – Blackburn Rovers fan pundit reacts to Ben Brereton-Diaz news

Blackburn Rovers’ woes in-front of goal continued on Monday night as they stumbled to a goalless draw on the road against West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns.

That result may have come at a cost though as prolific forward Ben Brereton Diaz limped off the pitch in the second half, not long after having a goal disallowed for offside.

The Chile international was assisted off the pitch with a suspected ankle injury, and whilst manager Tony Mowbray is optimistic that the 22-year-old will be fit to face Millwall this weekend, the reality could be more serious.

Depending on the results of a scan, the 20-goal striker could be on the sidelines for a number of weeks and according to FLW’s Rovers fan pundit Dirk of the Blackburn Roverseas channel, it would be a major hindrance if Brereton were to miss games despite his goals drying up recently.

“It wasn’t the greatest news watching Ben Brereton Diaz being substituted with what appeared to be a foot or ankle injury,” Dirk said.

“He has been our main goalscorer this season with 20 goals, however those goals have since dried up since the changing of the year to 2022 – in-fact Rovers do have a problem with scoring goals with just two in their last eight in the league.

“It’s a major problem with us and of course losing him would be an absolute monster blow for Blackburn Rovers’ (promotion) hopes, which I believe now are reliant on the play-offs.”

Despite the fact that he’s on a scoring drought for his recent standards, Brereton being lost for a number of weeks would be a major blow for Blackburn’s promotion bid.

Whilst they’re still in touch with the automatic promotion places, just one win in their last five league encounters doesn’t really breed much confidence that they’re going to still be in the race at the end of the season.

Instead they are looking over their shoulders at teams like Sheffield United and Middlesbrough who are gathering increasing momentum, with these teams also having games in hand on Rovers.

They could have done with Brereton’s goals not drying up with it being six matches now since he last netted, but they’ll be even worse off if he has to miss games altogether.