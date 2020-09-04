‘Would be an absolute bargain’ – EFL club set price as Leeds, Aston Villa and West Brom circle: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Brentford have put a £7m price-tag on defender Rico Henry’s head as interest grows in the 23-year-old, as per Sky Sports’ transfer centre (02/09/2020, 15:45)

The left-back enjoyed a sensational 2019/20 campaign with the Bees, and is attracting interest from Brighton, Leeds, Aston Villa and West Brom.

But, is the £7m price-tag a fair valuation for Henry? Is he worth more?

The team here at FLW discuss….

George Harbey

This would be an absolute bargain for whoever wishes to sign Henry this summer.

Henry is undoubtedly one of the best left-backs in the Championship, and if it wasn’t for injury troubles in the past, he would have definitely been poached by a Premier League side before now because he is a quality player.

He’s at a very good age, he is excellent at going forward and creating chances for his teammates, but he’s also very impressive in defence and that’s something that’s really improved over the past couple of seasons.

Given the amount of time left on his contract at Brentford, I’d be very surprised if they sold him for £7million this summer, as they simply have no reason to sell him this summer and he’s worth much more than that.

He’d fit seamlessly into life in the Premier League, and Brentford will be desperate to keep hold of him this summer.

Ned Holmes

This is an interesting one.

I’m not sure that any of the sides keen on Henry will want to stretch much further than £7 million for the 23-year-old full-back, given he hasn’t been tested at the top level but that doesn’t mean he isn’t worth more than that.

He looks to have a really high ceiling and seems to have all the skills needed to develop into a really classy operator over the next few years.

With 3 years left on his current deal, Brentford can afford to be very strong in negotiations. I don’t think it’s worth it for them to drop below £7 million and in all honesty, I’d be pushing for more if they can get it.

If the player’s head is turned I can understand selling for that fee but if he’s keen to stay then I don’t think the Bees should be selling at that price.

Jacob Potter

In today’s market, I think it’s a fair valuation.

Henry has been brilliant at both ends of the pitch for Brentford, and I’m not surprised in the slightest to hear that he’s attracting interest from other clubs before the new season gets under way.

Brentford will know that they’re going to be faced with considerable interest in some of their key players after failing to win promotion into the Premier League last season.

The likes of Said Benrahma, Ollie Watkins and Rico Henry are amongst their best players, so it’s good to see Brentford valuing them highly.

I still don’t think that price will put off any potential suitors though, and I’d be stunned if Henry was still a Bees player by their first league match of the season against Birmingham City on 12th September.