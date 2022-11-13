“Would be absolutely perfect” – Crystal Palace starlet linked with Hull City: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Hull City are interested in signing Crystal Palace forward Malcolm Ebiowei in the January transfer window.

According to The Sun, Liam Rosenior is looking to reunite with the 19-year old as part of a loan agreement.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether the winger would be a good addition to the Tigers’ squad…

Ben Wignall

I think a player like Ebiowei would be absolutely perfect for Hull in January.

Due to injuries and a general lack of wide players, Greg Docherty has been having to fill in on the right flank when he’s a natural central midfielder.

He will give you energy up and down the wing but not much creativity, whereas Ebiowei is entirely different.

In his short time with Derby, we saw that Ebiowei makes things happen on the ball and loves to cut in onto his left foot and take defenders on – he would get Hull fans off their seats.

Rosenior knows what Ebiowei is capable of having worked with him at the Rams and you’d like to think that he’d have the best opportunity of securing a loan deal for him out of Championship managers – it could be the perfect move for all parties.

Adam Jones

You have to think they need to get players out first because Liam Rosenior has a very bloated squad at his disposal.

Although that’s been useful with their injuries and busy schedule, it won’t benefit squad harmony and that’s why Rosenior would probably want to trim the squad down.

Someone like Ebiowei who he already trusts could be a good addition though – and may be a decent signing if they can offload one of their existing loanees.

The youngster will certainly have a point to prove, so it would be worth them making a move for him.

Declan Harte

Ebiowei to Hull makes a lot of sense when considering how well he performed at Derby County last season.

The 19-year old hasn’t been able to make much of an impression at Palace, understandably given how big of a jump it was to sign for the Premier League side.

So a move back to the Championship on a temporary basis would be a great chance for him to continue his development.

In 16 appearances for the Rams last season he scored one and assisted two, while performing quite well.

He would be an exciting addition at the MKM Stadium and would add some energy to this team out wide that it needs.