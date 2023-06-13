Leeds United will not lose Robin Koch on a free transfer this summer despite reports surfaced claiming could depart Elland Road for nothing, according to journalist Graham Smyth.

Will Robin Koch leave Leeds United this summer?

There are plenty of senior players in the Leeds squad that are not going to be playing Championship football in 2023/24, likely to be subject to strong interest, especially for those with pedigree at international level.

One of those whose future is up for discussion is Koch, who is a full German international with 82 Bundesliga and 73 Premier League games under his belt. He has appeared eight times for his country, too.

The 26-year-old is a versatile player, who has played in both the centre of defence and in central midfield.

Koch is in the final year of his four-year contract at Elland Road, which expires in June 2024, making a sale extremely likely this summer.

Football Insider reported last month that Koch is subject to interest from Tottenham, with Spurs said to be keen to rebuild their defence next season.

Further reports have emerged from his home country stating that clubs from the Bundesliga, Italy, and England have been keeping tabs on him, with Newcastle United also thought to be admirers.

That came from BILD, who also believe that Koch could leave the Whites on a free transfer this summer. It’s common knowledge that players in the Leeds squad will have release clauses that can be triggered following their relegation, and the defender's release clause is said to be set at nothing.

What's the latest on Robin Koch's future with Leeds?

Smyth, of the Yorkshire Evening Post, has revealed he has spoken to the club about the claim, and they have dismissed it.

Leeds signed Koch for a reported £13million in 2020 from Freiburg and will want to make some money back on the 26-year-old who is in the final year of his deal.

Do Leeds need to keep Robin Koch?

Koch has a strong enough reputation despite Leeds' relegation. His pedigree as an international and top-flight footballer stand him in good stead to get a decent move within Europe.

His exit seems inevitable alongside a number of Leeds' other better players this season, and he will no doubt be gutted that his time at the club ended the way it has with relegation to the Championship.

A move suits all parties involved and allows Leeds the opportunity to recruit a right-sided centre-back with more athleticism and speed, which is something the Whites' back line severely lacks.