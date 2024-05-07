With the regular Championship season at its conclusion, many clubs will now be turning their focus to a busy summer of transfer dealing.

However, that isn't fully the case for Norwich City, who secured their play-off place on Saturday afternoon despite a 1-0 defeat at Birmingham City, who were subsequently relegated.

David Wagner's side finished sixth, meaning they will take on Leeds United and former head coach Daniel Farke in the play-off semi-finals, with the first of those taking place at Carrow Road on Sunday afternoon.

In the meantime, one transfer rumour regarding David Wagner's side has already surfaced ahead of the aforementioned play-off encounter.

Carlton Palmer reacts to Norwich City, Chris Willock rumours

That is regarding Chris Willock, who is set to be out of contract at fellow Championship outfit Queens Park Rangers, with rumours surfacing over the weekend regarding a potential move to Carrow Road.

Football League World have spoken to former England and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Carlton Palmer, who believes a deal for the winger would be very good business for the Norfolk side.

"It's been reported that Norwich City - regardless of whether they get promoted back to the Premier League or not - will target Chris Willock from QPR," Palmer said when speaking to FLW.

"His contract is up and talks are believed to be planned between himself and Norwich City.

"He's been part of a side that's comfortably stayed up in the Championship this season, registering eight goal contributions. He's not scored an awful lot of goals, but he's been part of the QPR side that stayed up so impressively.

Chris Willock's 23/24 QPR Championship Stats Matches Played 39 Matches Started 27 Goals 4 Assists 4 Big Chances Created 6 Passing Accuracy in opposition half (%) 75 Touches per Game 37.2 Key Passes per Game 0.8 Successful Dribbles per Game 1.3 Average Rating 7.02 All stats as per Sofascore

"A lot will depend on what the situation at QPR is. If he stays at QPR, will they struggle again next season? It's a really, really difficult one.

"He's going to be a good asset to a team, having played regular football under Marti Cifuentes, and he's done a very good job.

"If Norwich were to pick him up on a free transfer, it would be very good business. Is he good enough for the Premier League? Norwich will be hoping they can get promoted, but its a tough ask given the sides in the play-offs, having to get past Leeds United which is no mean feat.

"I think they're preparing for life in Championship again next season, and a signing like Willock would be absolutely fantastic, if he's available on a free transfer."

As previously mentioned, the initial links between Willock and a potential move to East Anglia surfaced after the final day of the season.

Transfer guru Alan Nixon revealed via his Patreon account that talks had been planned between the Canaries and the 26-year-old playmaker, who remains out of contract in West London.

The last update which was provided on that front came from Cifuentes, who stated to South London News after the 1-0 win over Preston on April 20th, “But what is going to happen in the future I don’t know. What is sure is that he showed today that he loves this club and that he wanted to play here and help us.”

Nixon claims that the Norwich hierarchy are set on trying to persuade the brother of Newcastle midfielder, Joe, to make the switch in the off-season.

Related Pressure claims emerges from Norwich City camp amid Leeds United pre-play-off slump The full-back thinks that the there is more pressure on one of these two teams

Chris Willock would be a shrewd addition to David Wagner's Norwich City squad

The versatile forward would no doubt be a savvy addition to Wagner's side, having showcased his talent for many years at Loftus Road.

Acquiring his services would also taste sweeter, given the fact that Sunderland have also been linked as another potential destination for one of Rangers' key men.

However, given the uncertainty that currently surrounds the North East club, Willock would perhaps be better suited to joining Wagner's side, who already possess a number of flair players in their ranks, such as Gabriel Sara and Borja Sainz, as well as Josh Sargent, who would receive even greater service if Willock was to link up with him next season.

As Palmer said, Norwich face a tough play-off semi-final, but if they are to remain a Championship club next season, there aren't many better available for such a bargain.