“Would be absolutely brilliant” – Carlton Palmer speaks out on John Swift at West Brom

West Bromwich Albion really caught the eye with some of their summer transfer business and were expected to have a better go at pushing for the play-offs this term.

16 games in and they are well in the mix for relegation and have brought in Carlos Corberan to succeed Steve Bruce in the dugout.

John Swift arrived at The Hawthorns after impressing over many years at Reading, but very recently in coming up with 24 goal contributions in the Royals’ battle against the drop last term.

The 27-year-old was in favour under Bruce but was taken out of the starting XI in the final game of his reign and the Richard Beale caretaker stint that followed.

In terms of influential players, Swift is right up there in the Albion squad, and getting the best out of him will be crucial to Corberan’s bid to pull the Baggies up into mid table.

The Spaniard was very flexible tactically at Huddersfield Town but may want to prioritise his use of Swift in selecting a system to alter the trajectory of West Brom’s campaign.

When asked if Swift should be one of the first names on the team sheet, Carlton Palmer said: “He’d be in my team.

“But it’s getting the balance of the side right, and I think Steve struggled with that, in terms of the players that he already had, the players that he wanted to get out and the players he was trying to get in.

“I think Swift behind Dike would be absolutely brilliant in that division, he’s just not been fit which is a shame.”