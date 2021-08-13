‘Would be a wonderful move’ – Crystal Palace join Leeds United in race to sign in-demand EFL man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in a deal to sign Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien, according to Football Insider.

O’Brien has been a long-term transfer target for Leeds United this summer, but it appears as though Patrick Vieira’s side have entered the race to land his signature this summer.

The 22-year-old has been with the Yorkshire-based side since coming through their academy ranks, and has gone on to make 82 appearances for their senior side over the years.

O’Brien had an average Whoscored rating of 6.81 from the 2020/21 season with Carlos Corberan’s side, and he’ll be hoping to have his future resolved at the earliest of opportunities.

Football Insider have previously claimed that Leeds United were keen on a deal, as they prepared their second offer for O’Brien.

We ask our Football League World writers what they make of Crystal Palace’s rumoured interest in signing O’Brien this summer, and whether or not the midfielder would be a good addition to Patrick Vieira’s side.

Ned Holmes:

This could be a really positive signing for Palace, particularly with the future in mind.

I’ve been really impressed by O’Brien in recent years and he certainly looks a player that has the potential to thrive in the Premier League.

Given his contract situation – entering the final year of his contract but Huddersfield have a 12-month option – this summer could be the perfect time to try to prize him away from the Terriers with £8 million seemingly enough.

Palace appear to be keen to add exciting young players this summer and landing O’Brien would certainly be on-brand with that.

He may not become a vital player straight away but given time to settle in the Premier League you feel he’ll be a success.

Phil Spencer:

I think that this would be a wonderful move.

Lewis O’Brien is a player of real quality and so it’s no surprise at all that he’s attracting interest from the Premier League.

Crystal Palace could be the perfect destination for the player to thrive.

The Eagles are building a really strong team of players who have excelled in the Championship and O’Brien certainly fits into that category.

Patrick Vieira needs young talent in the centre of his midfield and it seems that Selhurst Park could be a stage to allow O’Brien to play week in, week out in the Premier League.

That might not be the case at Leeds United and so I’d be backing Palace to do a deal if they’re really interested.

Billy Mulley:

Lewis O’Brien would be another young, exciting addition for Crystal Palace. Patrick Vieira is seemingly try to build a youthful, talented squad around the club’s more experienced, integral players, and the young midfielder fits the bill perfectly.

O’Brien has proved to be one of the most technically gifted players in the division over the last couple of years, with his range of passing and vision being two of the more prominent abilities within his skill-set.

He also has the work ethic and tenacity to cause the opposition problems in the centre of the park. O’Brien is a relentless worker, who impresses just as much off the ball than when he is in possession.

It is no real shock to see higher level interest in the midfielder. He is still just 22 years old and he still has a lot to offer the world of football.

Vieira is creating a new-look Crystal Palace, and the potential signing of O’Brien is an exciting one, who is exactly the kind of player that the former Arsenal man would want.