‘Would be a waste of money’ – Many QPR fans react to rumoured interest in EFL midfielder

A number of Queens Park Rangers supporters have been reacting to the latest update that the Rs could look to sign Huddersfield Town attacker Alex Pritchard if Bright Osayi-Samuel leaves the club this month.

QPR are destined to lose Osayi-Samuel who has agreed a pre-contract with Turkish side Fenerbahce that would see him move their in the summer when his current deal expires. It has been revealed that the Hoops are attempting to recoup a fee for the winger that could release him from his deal and allow him to join his new club this month.

Mark Warburton’s side have been linked with a potential move for Pritchard this month, with the attacking midfielder having enjoyed a successful campaign under the QPR boss during the 2014/15 season at Brentford. It is now being reported that the Hoops could well make a move to get him from Huddersfield if Osayi-Samuel does leave the club permanently this month.

Pritchard is more of a natural number ten than a wide player in the same mould as Osayi-Samuel, but he has been deployed in the wide positions before and he has proven to be a reliable attacking outlet in the English second tier before when fully fit.

The 27-year-old registered 12 goals and seven assists during his loan spell with Brentford and seven goals and 12 assists in the 2016/17 season with Norwich City.

Many QPR fans were split over the potential quality that Pritchard would add to the squad, with some believing he would be a good addition, whilst others were suggesting they need more of a natural winger to replace Osayi-Samuel.

Here then, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Signing Pritchard doesn’t makes sense to me at all as a BOS replacement! His scored 2 goals during his time at Huddersfield😩plus his not a winger and playing no.10 Chair is miles better than him so is Willock imo #QPR https://t.co/nN7zhaUWtA — Niks Fearon (@FearonNiks) January 16, 2021

No idea if he’s signing or not but if we end up with Pritchard and carrol on frees at 28 years old.

It’s fantastic business — meldog (@ajmelhuish) January 16, 2021

I remember when Pritchard tore us apart when he was at Swindon. Lovely player 5 years or so ago. 🤞 — Gary Lock (@GaryLock1973) January 16, 2021

Really don’t need a number 10. Would be a waste of money and wages. Crying out for full backs and a centre midfielder — Billy Ford (@billlyford) January 16, 2021

Good signing imo if we can keep him fit. Surely on higher wages than Bright — Adam Rubins (@adamrubins) January 16, 2021

He was good at Bees. Not so good since — Rob Mungavin (@robmungavin) January 17, 2021

Surely too similar to carroll….need a stronger type to drive the middle of the park imho…. — Gary Ewins (@ewins_gary) January 16, 2021

Looked the driving force at Norwich. Like him. Be happy with that — Andy Brodrick (@AJBrodrick) January 16, 2021