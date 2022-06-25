“Would be a very smart signing” – Middlesbrough close in on Sheffield United forward: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough are closing in on the signing of Sheffield United striker David McGoldrick, as per a report from The Sun.

The 34-year-old, who is set to depart the Yorkshire outfit upon the expiry of his contract next week, could be reunited with Chris Wilder, after it was the current Boro boss who initially signed him for Sheffield United.

Middlesbrough have been linked with several forwards early on in this transfer window, with Folarin Balogun, Aaron Connolly and Andraz Sporar returning to their parent clubs.

Expectation levels are set to be high at the Riverside Stadium next season, with the Teesside club bound to be setting their sights on challenging for automatic promotion.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Middlesbrough’s strong interest in the Blades striker…

Chris Gallagher

This would be a very smart signing.

We all know that Boro are very short on attacking options and whilst McGoldrick wouldn’t be the main man, he could still have a crucial role to play over the course of the season. When you add in that he’s a player Wilder knows really well, he can be a positive influence in the dressing room and is available on a free, it really is a no-brainer.

You would expect that McGoldrick knows he will be a squad player but that will suit him at his age and he could still offer a lot on the pitch with his link-up play and know-how in the final third.

So, if the former Ireland international is one of a few new additions up top this summer then Boro fans should be very happy.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

When you consider Middlesbrough’s current striking options, David McGoldrick may not be the worst addition.

He is available on a free transfer, is a known quantity to boss Chris Wilder and has shown previously that he can hit double digits in the second-tier.

That being said, he is not the be all and end all solution to Boro’s striking woes.

Were they to bring McGoldrick in, at 34-years-old, he would likely be a rotation option rather than a starter week in week out, so Boro would still absolutely need to strengthen further.

Billy Mulley

This is a potential deal that would make sense on a number of different levels.

Ultimately, he is someone that Wilder trusts, having brought him in for his Sheffield United side back in 2018, with the veteran forward going on to impress in the Premier League.

He would also add more experience within a side that will be hoping to strike a perfect balance of youth and experience as they attempt to secure automatic promotion.

When combining this with the expectation that they will be looking to bring in a more youthful striker, then it would be no surprise if McGoldrick is brought in.

A physical forward, who is elegant in possession and can link the play very well, he is also someone who work his socks off.