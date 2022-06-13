“Would be a very smart signing” – Luton Town set sights on Brighton defender: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Luton Town are considering a summer move for Brighton & Hove Albion defender Alex Cochrane, as per a report from The Sun.

The report states that Huddersfield Town, QPR and Stoke City will provide divisional competition for the 22-year-old, whilst Hearts and Sheffield Wednesday are also in pursuit.

The left-back, who spent last season on loan with Hearts, featured 40 times in all competitions for the Edinburgh-based club, netting three times and assisting a further four in that time.

Luton secured a sixth placed finish in the Championship under Nathan Jones’ stewardship, with the Welshman holding an assistant coach role at the Amex Stadium, prior to his Bedfordshire arrival.

Billy Mulley

This has all the makings to be an excellent move, if the Hatters strengthen their interest and can beat the likes of Coventry and QPR to his signature.

Not only is he 22 years old and possesses the scope to continue improving, he will also provide cover and competition in a left-wing-back area where there only appears to be Amari’i Bell.

As well as defensively starring for Hearts last season, his seven goal contributions and bundles of energy means that he would provide an attacking threat too.

Luton look to recruit intelligently, and should Cochrane arrive at Kenilworth Road, then he would represent another example of the Hatters doing exactly that and with the future in mind.

Marcus Ally

This would be a very smart signing for the Hatters.

Brighton and Hove Albion’s academy has improved so much in the last five years or so and we have seen many impressive loanees make their mark on the Championship.

Cochrane has been a standout name in the current upcoming crop for some years now, and with just one year remaining on his deal with the Seagulls, it could be a good time for an EFL club to pounce.

The 22-year-old chipped in with three goals and four assists in a loan spell at Heart of Midlothian last term, and he is comfortable playing as a centre back, left back or left wing back.

The chances are that Cochrane would initially settle in as a backup option for Amari’i Bell at left wing back, but looking longer term he could develop into an excellent Kal Naismith replacement further down the line.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

With Amari’i Bell having only joined the club last summer, I wouldn’t say this should be a priority signing for Luton this summer.

With extensive funds at Kenilworth Road unlikely to be available, it would be perhaps best for the Hatters to invest elsewhere given that Bell showed he is more than capable of holding down that left-wing-back/left midfield role last campaign.

That said, Alex Cochrane is a good player and if Luton did make a move, it would not be a bad signing at all.

With one year left on his contract, the 22-year-old being sold by Brighton this summer is likely, but after an impressive season at Hearts, several teams are interested.

This could drive his transfer fee up, and is perhaps another reason to be avoided.