‘Would be a very smart signing’ – Charlton Athletic set sights on signing in-demand winger: The verdict

Charlton Athletic are said to be interested in a deal to sign Viv Solomon-Otabor, according to a recent report from Allnigeriansoccer.com.

Solomon-Otabor is currently with Wigan Athletic, but is set to become a free-agent when his contract with the Latics reaches a conclusion at the end of this month.

The 25-year-old made 31 appearances for Wigan in the 2020/21 season, as they narrowly avoided relegation into the fourth tier of English football.

A move to The Valley with Charlton could tempt the winger, with the Addicks likely to be challenging for promotion into the Championship once again, after finishing seventh in the League One table last term, whilst under the management of Nigel Adkins.

Charlton face tough competition to land his signature though, with it being claimed that Sunderland, Portsmouth, Blackpool and Blackburn Rovers are also keen on striking an agreement with the winger.

We ask our Football League World writers what they make of Charlton’s rumoured interest in signing Solomon-Otabor this summer, and whether he’d be a good addition to the Addicks’ team or not this summer.

Phil Spencer:

This would be a very smart signing for Charlton Athletic.

Viv Solomon-Otabor is a player who knows League One very well and that’s been shown with his previous track record with the likes of Blackpool and Portsmouth.

It was clearly a tough campaign for the Latics but with six goal involvements to his name it suggests that the 25-year-old has plenty to offer.

Moving to Charlton would free him up to really show his quality and so a move to the Valley could prove to be a smart move for him.

Nigel Adkins would be a great boss to get the best from the winger and so it could be an interesting one to watch.

Jordan Rushworth:

This would be a potentially useful addition for Charlton to make this summer and Solomon-Otabor is someone that would be able to add to their attacking options and give them something different in the final third.

Therefore, on a free transfer he would be a good pick-up for them and you could see him adding a few goals and assists to the side that might prove to be vital in a couple of tight matches.

However, the attacker is not a player that would majorly transform the prospects that Charlton have of challenging for promotion in League One next season. His goal and assist output is not likely to be high enough to make a massive difference for them in the context of a full campaign.

Having said that, the likes of Sunderland and Portsmouth are also keen on him and they might well be potential promotion rivals for the Addicks. So, beating them to Solomon-Otabor’s signature would be a boost for them.

Toby Wilding:

I could see this being a decent signing for Charlton going forward.

When you look at the current make-up of the Addicks’ squad, there is not a great deal that they offer in terms of threat from the wide areas going forward, so it would make sense for them to recruit in that position.

The fact that Solomon-Otabor impressed in League One for a struggling Wigan side last season, and that he could be available on a free transfer this summer with his contract at The DW Stadium expiring this summer, it does seem as though he could be a decent option to help fill that role at The Valley.

Indeed, with Charlton having now re-signed Jayden Stockley – who was prolific with his heading on loan with the Addicks last season – bringing in someone such as Solomon-Otabor who can put crosses into the box for the aforementioned striker to attack, could certainly be an enticing prospect for Nigel Adkins’ side.