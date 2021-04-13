‘Would be a very smart signing’ – Cardiff join Rangers in race for EFL marksman: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Cardiff City have joined the race for Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

It is understood Swansea City are also keen, while Rangers are among the other clubs to have been linked ahead of the summer.

But would he be a good signing for the Bluebirds? Is he needed? And would he get in their starting XI?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Chris Thorpe

I don’t think Clarke-Harris would be a regular starter at Cardiff, no.

He is proven in League One but would have a lot to live up to in the Championship.

There’s no doubting his talents but there will be obvious question marks over whether he can hack it in the league above.

The Bluebirds are well stocked in the final third and I think he would find it tough to displace the likes of Kieffer Moore right now.

Phil Spencer

This would be a great move for Cardiff City.

Jonson Clarke-Harris has enjoyed a heck of a season for Peterborough United and it’s no surprise that clubs in the Championship are circling.

Having scored 28 goals this term it’s clear that the attacker is ready for life in the second tier and playing under Mick McCarthy would surely play to his strengths.

Of course, a move could depend on the future of Kieffer Moore who is the club’s undisputed first-choice attacker, meaning that if he sticks around then Clarke-Harris may struggle for opportunities.

But if the circumstances are right then this could be a great move for player and club.

Toby Wilding

I think this would be a very smart signing to make for Cardiff if they are able to pull it off.

The Bluebirds are lacking some experienced and established cover for Kieffer Moore in the centre-forward role at this moment in time, so it does seem as though they need to add an extra option to their attacking ranks in the summer.

Given his record in front of goal in the past few seasons, not least the current campaign where he has shown he can cope with the demands of leading the line for a club challenging for promotion in Peterborough, it does seem as though Clarke-Harris would be an excellent option to fill that role in the Welsh capital.

Indeed, with Cardiff seemingly struggling as a result of Moore’s tiredness from having to lead the line week in week out, you also feel as though there would be plenty of opportunities for Clarke-Harris to start with the Bluebirds, since it would make sense for them to rotate the pair if he makes the move, allowing the club to keep both strikers fit and firing.