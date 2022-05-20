“Would be a very smart signing” – Bristol City eye summer move for Reading midfielder: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bristol City are weighing up a move for Reading midfielder Andy Rinomhota as summer nears, as per a report from Bristol Live.

The 25-year-old, who sees his contract expire with the Royals next month, appeared 20 times for the Berkshire outfit in the league this season, with ankle and knee injuries hindering his progress.

Rinomhota has featured 139 times for the Royals since his 2017 debut, proving to be a key source of creativity, tenacity and technical ability in midfield positions.

The Robins are looking to benefit from the free market this summer, having agreed a deal already for Oxford United’s Mark Sykes to arrive at Ashton Gate when his contract at The Kassam Stadium expires next month.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Bristol City’s interest in the Reading midfielder…

Quiz: Can you name which club Bristol City sold these 23 players to from the last decade?

1 of 23 Yannick Bolasie Crystal Palace Everton Fulham QPR

Adam Jones

You feel as though there’s unfulfilled potential with Rinomhota – because at 25 – he still has time to improve and could probably enhance his game further.

Even in his current form, he would be a useful asset to have at Ashton Gate and if he becomes surplus to requirements, they could probably sell him on for a decent amount of money in the summer.

With Andy King’s future uncertain and similar applying to Han Noah-Massengo, having another midfield option can’t do them any harm and they could do a lot worse than bring Rinomhota in for free.

He also has a decent amount of second-tier experience under his belt, so this would be a shrewd addition if they can sign him.

Considering the fact the Robins will be operating within a tight budget and finish in the lower half of the table though, is it worth the 25-year-old making the move at this stage? Potentially not.

Marcus Ally

This would be a very smart signing for Bristol City.

The Robins, along with clubs like Cardiff City in a similar position, should be looking to profit from Reading’s difficult situation this summer with free agents potentially available, that in other circumstances would still be under contract with the Royals.

Andy Rinomhota has had a difficult season in and out of the team with injury, however the 25-year-old demonstrated just how effective he can be, alongside Josh Laurent, in 2020/21 when Reading finished seventh.

A player of his skillset and age would not be available on a free if it was not for the financial constraints hampering the Royals at the moment, and it would be a coup for the Robins to bring him in to beef up their midfield contingent.

Carla Devine

Andy Rinomhota has had a good season with Reading and you can imagine he would fit into Bristol City well, too, making him a decent signing.

The midfielder should be looking at adding more attacking elements to his game having failed to pick up a goal or an assist this season. Even then, there is definitely a good player there and a change of scenery may do him good.

The 25-year-old has great experience at this level and can easily be a player who is starting every week in the Championship.

Despite being offered a new contract, this summer he is a free agent as it stands, making it a smart bit of business from Bristol City to target.