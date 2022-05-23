“Would be a very smart signing” – AFC Bournemouth eye Middlesbrough transfer swoop: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

AFC Bournemouth are said to be interested in a move for Middlesbrough midfielder, Marcus Tavernier.

Scott Parker has led Bournemouth back into the Premier League, whilst Middlesbrough will be looking to build over the summer ahead of an assault on the top-flight under Chris Wilder.

As per The Sun, they want to retain Tavernier, yet the 23-year-old is on Bournemouth’s radar.

Our writers discuss that potential move to the South Coast here:

Marcus Ally

This would be a very smart signing from the Cherries.

The 23-year-old may be available at a cut price due to only having one year left on his contract and he would combat a problem area of the pitch heading towards 2022/23.

Along with some of the club’s wide players, Emiliano Marcondes flattered to deceive a touch this season, putting a lot of stress on Philip Billing’s shoulders to carry a goal threat to complement that of Dominic Solanke.

Tavernier would add something to this department and some tactical flexibility to Scott Parker with his versatility.

The midfield contingent on the South Coast looks a bit brittle edging towards a Premier League campaign, and signing Tavernier would go some way to addressing that.

Billy Mulley

This has all the makings of being an excellent move, with Marcus Tavernier showing higher level ability throughout this campaign.

A creative and intelligent player when in the possession, he has the technical ability to match, as displayed by his jinking runs forward and his subsequent ability to carve defences open.

Best deployed as an attacking midfielder, he has also proven to cause problems from a left-wing-back role during the campaign, with Tavernier also having excellent delivery.

His ability to retain possession, whilst also being brave on the ball, makes him someone who would fit the bill under Scott Parker at Bournemouth.

Admittedly, the Premier League is a completely different ball game, and his goals and assists tally do not impress, however, he is a player who is much more than a final third operator.

Off the ball he also shines, possessing the necessary grit and desire to jump up a level.

Quiz: Can you name which club AFC Bournemouth sold these 23 players to from the last decade?

1 of 23 Which club did Bournemouth sell Arnaut Danjuma to? Real Betis Villarreal Valencia Sevilla

Ned Holmes

I’m a little conflicted on this one.

I do think that Marcus Tavernier has a future in the Premier League but I’m not convinced he’s the sort of player that should be high on Bournemouth’s list of priorities if they’re looking to stay up next term.

Looking long-term, Tavernier could be a smart addition and he’s got the technical skills to play football the way the Cherries like to play it.

But I’m not convinced the 23-year-old is ready to really impact top-flight games just yet and feel he’d be best served with another season in the Championship.

Signing him now could mean they can avoid a bidding war for him in the future but if they do bring him in, they shouldn’t be expecting him to have too much of an impact next season.

He’s got a lot of potential but patience will be needed.