‘Would be a very smart move’ – Many Bristol City fans want 28-year-old to replace Diedhiou: The verdict

Middlesbrough have entered the race to sign Bristol City striker, Famara Diedhiou.

Diedhiou’s deal at Ashton Gate is running down, with Boro keen to take him across the Championship, as per The Athletic.

For the Bristol City fans reacting to a potential Diedhiou exit, they’ve identified a similar contract situation at the Riverside Stadium.

Britt Assombalonga is a free agent in the summer, which has led to many fans wanting him to be part of any deal that takes Diedhiou to Teesside.

So, would that be a good deal for the Robins to sign the 28-year-old to replace Diedhiou?

Our writers discuss…

George Harbey

I don’t think it would be a bad move if they were to get Assombalonga as part of any deal for Diedhiou.

They are both quite similar players. They are both physically strong, both good in the air and both know how to hold the ball up and bring others into play, so in that sense, he would be a similar, like-for-like replacement.

The goals have dried up for him in recent years, and he looks a shadow of the player who once scored for fun in a Nottingham Forest shirt. He’s only scored four goals this season, which proves that.

But a change of scenery and a move away could do him good, and I firmly believe that if they create chances for him, then he will score goals.

Losing Diedhiou would be a blow and leave big shoes to fill, but Assombalonga would soften that blow in my view.

Ned Holmes

Letting Diedhiou leave would be a huge mistake for Bristol City, in my eyes.

He’s never been the most consistent goalscorer but the forward has been one of their best players over the past 18 months and is a real game changer at his best.

That said, if they are going to lose him then getting Assombalonga in return would soften the blow.

We’ve seen his qualities at Championship level and a change of scenery could be just what he needs to get back to his best.

Losing Diedhiou would be a real blow for City but getting the Boro forward in exchange could be an exciting acquisition.

Toby Wilding

I think it would be a very smart move for Bristol City to make.

If they are going to be losing a goalscorer in Diedhiou, then you feel they will have to go out and replace him with one, in order to avoid being left short of options in attack.

Given a direct swap with ‘Boro between Assombalonga and Diedhiou would help speed along negotiations – since there would only be one set rather two, incoming and outgoing – and that a player for player deal would reduce the financial cost for both sides in this difficult environment, you do feel as though it is one that would work well for both teams.

Indeed, considering the competition for game time that Assombalonga and Diedhiou would face if they were to find themselves in the same, it could be argued that a swap deal between the two would also help both strikers to settle in at their prospective new clubs.