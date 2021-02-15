‘Would be a very smart appointment’ – Crystal Palace identify EFL boss as potential Roy Hodgson replacement: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Crystal Palace have reportedly identified Swansea City boss Steve Cooper as a potential replacement for Roy Hodgson.

A report from The Sun has indicated that Cooper is on the list of potential new managers, with the Eagles considering making a change when Hodgson’s contract expires in the summer.

But would he be a good appointment for Palace? And is he ready for the Premier League?

Our writers share their thoughts…

Jacob Potter

I think this would be a shrewd appointment by Crystal Palace.

Cooper has really impressed me in charge of Swansea City, and he strikes me as the sort of manager that is more than capable of guiding them back into the Premier League this season.

The Swans will be hoping that he can stick around though, as you would imagine that a move to Selhurst Park could be a tempting proposition, with Crystal Palace playing their football in the Premier League at this moment in time.

Cooper is a manager with a bright future ahead of him in English football if the early stages of his tenure with Swansea City are anything to go by, and I think it’d be a smart move by Palace to target him in the future.

Ben Wignall

It would definitely be a big switch-up going from someone like Roy Hodgson to Steve Cooper, but he’s proven during his time at Swansea that he’s ready for the opportunity in the top flight.

Cooper’s first job in senior management has been ultra-impressive – of course Swansea fell short in the play offs last season but their results and defensive record in the current campaign simply cannot be ignored.

I think Palace are pretty much safe from relegation now, but it would complicate things if Cooper is their number one choice to replace Hodgson and Swansea also get promoted – it would leave Cooper with a massive decision to make.

He’s built great foundations at the Liberty Stadium and if he achieves promotion this season then if I was Cooper I’d definitely be looking to stick around at Swansea for a little longer.

Toby Wilding

I do think this would be a very smart appointment for Crystal Palace to make.

It’s fair to say that Cooper has done brilliantly during his time with Swansea, and you do feel as though he might relish the chance to make the step up to the top-flight of English football sooner rather than later.

Indeed, when you look at the impact that Cooper has made at the Liberty Stadium in taking Swansea to serious automatic promotion contenders, you do feel as though he could be capable of giving a similar lift to Palace should he take over at the Eagles, who do appear to have become somewhat stagnant in terms of their position in the Premier League.

However, if Swansea do win promotion this season – which there is a strong chance of happening – then I can’t see Cooper moving to Palace in the summer, since he will surely want to see how far he can take the club, given the work he has done at the Liberty Stadium during his time there so far.