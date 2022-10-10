“Would be a very smart appointment” – 41-year-old linked with West Brom vacancy: The Verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion are currently on the lookout for a new manager after opting to part ways with Steve Bruce following a poor start to the 2022/23 campaign.

During the 61-year-old’s time in charge of the club, the Baggies only managed to win eight of the 32 games that they participated in all competitions.

Albion’s failure to beat Luton Town last weekend resulted in Bruce being relieved of his duties.

A number of have already been linked with the vacancy at The Hawthorns.

As revealed exclusively by Football League World, Scott Parker and Chris Wilder are both being considered as replacements for Bruce.

Wilder was recently sacked by Middlesbrough while Parker left AFC Bournemouth earlier this year.

Here, we have decided to take a look at whether Park would be the right man to take over at West Brom.

Check out the thoughts of our FLW writers on the 41-year-old’s suitability for this role below…

Chris Gallagher

“This would be a very smart appointment for Albion.

“There are doubts about Parker’s ability at the highest level but nobody can really question him in the Championship, where has won promotion twice, admittedly with two good sides.

“Nevertheless, during his time at both Fulham and Bournemouth, Parker showed that he was a tactically capable coach and he is certainly someone that commands the respect of the dressing room.

“Realistically, the Baggies are not going to be splashing the cash over the next few years, so they need Bruce’s successor to be able to develop and improve players, which Parker can do.

“Overall, he is a young coach with a point to prove so I think he fits the bill in terms of what West Brom need.”

Ben Wignall

“With two promotions on his résumé already in his young coaching career, Parker is clearly a manager who can get a club with the right tools available up into the Premier League.

“He obviously couldn’t keep Fulham there and his time at Bournemouth ended abruptly earlier this season, but that was more due to off-the-field issues rather than anything on it.

“Parker always has his teams playing good football, but with the players that West Brom have, perhaps a more direct style under the right manager would suit better, with Jed Wallace’s crosses and Daryl Dike’s physicality – when he’s fit that is – arguably suiting more of an individual like Sean Dyche.

“However, there’s no reason why someone like Parker couldn’t get the Baggies firing, and he’s got the promotions on his CV to back it up.”

Josh Cole

“When you consider that West Brom are currently able to call upon the services of some classy operators who have shown in recent years that they are capable of delivering the goods at this level, there is no reason why the club cannot go on to excel in the Championship under the guidance of the right individual.

“Parker clearly knows exactly what it takes to succeed as a manager in the second-tier and thus could prove to be a good replacement for Bruce.

“During his coaching career to date, Parker has led his previous sides Fulham and Bournemouth to a combined total of 48 wins in 92 regular Championship games which is a relatively impressive figure.

“By giving Parker time to implement his ideas at The Hawthorns, West Brom could potentially move forward as a club over the coming seasons.”