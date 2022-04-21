“Would be a very smart addition” – Cardiff City set sights on Derby County man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Cardiff City are interested in making a summer move for Derby County goalkeeper Ryan Allsop, as per a report from Wales Online.

Signing a one-year contract at Derby in the summer, Allsop has gone on to feature 31 appearances for the Rams in all competitions this season.

It has now been confirmed that the Rams have been relegated from the Championship this season, with a potential move to South Wales representing another opportunity to remain in England’s second-tier.

The 29-year-old has kept nine clean sheets in 27 Championship outings this season, conceding 32 goals during the process.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Cardiff’s interest in the Derby shot-stopper…

Marcus Ally

With Alex Smithies’ exit all but confirmed, Allsop would be a very smart addition in the summer transfer window.

The 29-year-old has given a very good account of himself in the second tier in the last two seasons and would add good competition for places with Dillon Phillips.

Phillips has started the last three for the Bluebirds and his performances in the remaining four games could go a long way to keeping himself first choice going into next season.

Allsop has been a backup keeper plenty of times in his career, including at Derby at the start of this season, therefore he would be confident and prepared to fight to displace Phillips, a healthy battle between the sticks.

On a free, Allsop would be a very smart signing.

George Dagless

He could be a solid signing.

I think he is certainly more than good enough to be staying at Championship level next season and that, of course, would mean he needs to leave Derby County with them going down to League One.

He has done a decent job in goal for the Rams and he’ll want to be heading somewhere where he can play regularly again next season, so I’m sure he’ll be weighing that up too.

There’s no reason why he can’t fight his way into the side at Cardiff but they do have some solid options in goal already and so it would be an interesting dynamic to watch play out.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Ryan Allsop would be a decent signing for Cardiff City this summer.

At 29 years old he is an experienced head at this stage of his career and has gained plenty of experience at Championship level in the past two seasons.

With Alex Smithies confirmed to be leaving the club, Allsop would certainly fit a need for the Bluebirds, who are set to be without their first choice keeper next campaign.

Given the transfer would be done on a free as well, with Allsop having an expiring contract at Derby, it’s a relatively low risk signing for Cardiff should they make it.