“Would be a very risky move” – QPR keen on 37-year-old to replace Mark Warburton: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Newport County head coach James Rowberry has been identified as a top target for the soon-to-be vacant managerial role at Queens Park Rangers, according to Football Insider.

The R’s will part company with Mark Warburton following the conclusion of the 2021-22 Championship season as they look to move in a new direction going forward.

The hierarchy at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium are said to favour a head coach as the next appointment over a manager, and Rowberry with his UEFA Pro License has some major credentials.

Rowberry only became the head coach of a club for the very first time back in October though when he replaced Michael Flynn at the Exiles, but he was unable to push the Welsh side into the League Two play-off places.

Would the 37-year-old be a good fit at the Hoops though? We asked the FLW team for their thoughts…

Josh Cole

In order to move forward as a club following Mark Warburton’s departure, the R’s ought to be looking to appoint an individual who has achieved a great deal of success in his managerial career to date.

Although Rowberry has provided some positive moments for Newport County fans this season, the club have actually regressed in terms of their league position this season under his guidance.

Newport’s lack of consistency during the latter stages of the current campaign ought to act as a warning for QPR as the Welsh side have only won two of their last eight league games which has led to them missing out on a place in the play-offs.

Instead of taking a risk on a manager who clearly lacks experience, the R’s should be more ambitious when it comes to finding an adequate replacement for Warburton.

Toby Wilding

You get the feeling that this is a rather difficult one to call for QPR.

On one hand, there is certainly a risk associated with this, given it would be a big step up from Newport for a manager with little experience to go to QPR, especially considering the way the Exiles’ League Two play-off push has fallen away recently.

However, you do get the feeling that Rowberry, as an up and coming manager will offer something different than Warburton to QPR, not least in terms of the style of play he could implement at the Championship club.

There is also the prospect for him to improve his managerial abilities the more he gets an opportunity to do so, and making the step up to the Championship would certainly provide him with a big challenge.

You get the feeling therefore, that if QPR are willing to give Rowberry the time to learn his trade at this sort of level, it may have the potential to work out, although given he is still at such an early stage of his career, there doesn’t feel like any guarantee of that just yet.

Chris Gallagher

This would be a very risky move.

That’s not to say Rowberry isn’t a talented coach, because the work he has done at Newport since taking over suggests he is.

However, it’s not like he has performed miracles, so to give him a job two divisions up would be a bold call.

You can understand why QPR want to go for a younger manager who has a clear way of playing, with an eye on developing players and building for the long-term.

But, they also need to look at the here and now, and appointing someone who can get them into the play-offs next season should be the target.

Rowberry could do that, but there’s nothing to say he is a better option than Mark Warburton, so sacking the former Rangers chief for someone who has only managed in the fourth tier would make no sense.

I have no doubt the Newport coach will get opportunities at a higher level in the future but a move to QPR this summer would be too soon for all concerned.