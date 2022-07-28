“Would be a very good signing” – Watford fan pundit reacts as club eye transfer move for Aston Villa player

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Watford have been linked with a move to sign Aston Villa defender Kortney Hause.

FLW’s Watford fan pundit Justin Beattie believes the centre back could be a solid addition to Rob Edwards’ squad.

He is one of a number of alternatives being considered in the event that Samir exits the club this transfer window.

This Hornets supporter believes that his left-footedness makes him a more obvious target to bring into the team as he should fit nicely into a back three system that Edwards is likely to deploy.

It is also a position that has been neglected in recent years, with very few new additions coming in to strengthen the team’s defence, so this kind of move is welcomed by the fan pundit.

“Kortney Hause I think has been linked with us previously,” Beattie told Football League World.

“We definitely need to strengthen at the back, that’s an area of the pitch that has been neglected the past couple of seasons.

“And with Samir going, we need a left-footed central defender if we’re going to play with a three at the back.

“So yes, I would think that if he came that would be a very good signing.”

Hause has been a permanent Aston Villa player since 2019, signing from Wolves upon their promotion to the Premier League.

The defender initially arrived on loan while still in the Championship, but he has never really cemented his place in the team since gaining promotion to the top flight.

Watford get their league campaign underway on Monday when they face Sheffield United.

The Verdict

Hause would be a solid signing for Watford to make, especially if Samir is to leave.

He could use a fresh start after an inconsistent few years at Villa Park.

Hause is seemingly absent from Steven Gerrard’s plans at the club, so making the step back down to the Championship is a logical choice.

The 27-year old could prove to be a second division calibre talent, having done well to help Villa get promoted in 2018-19.