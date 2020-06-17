‘Would be a very good signing’ – Bristol City register interest in Leeds United transfer target: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bristol City have reportedly entered the race to sign Coventry City defender Michael Rose according to Football Insider.

The report claims that Leeds United remain the frontrunners to land his signature ahead of the summer transfer window, although no agreement has yet been reached.

Rose has made 39 appearances in all competitions this term for Mark Robins’ side in League One, as they won promotion into the Championship.

A move to Ashton Gate could be a tempting proposition for Rose though, with the Robins well in contention to challenge for promotion into the Premier League this term.

Lee Johnson’s men are currently sat seventh in the second tier standings, and will be keen to force themselves into the top-six heading into the final nine matches of this term.

But would Rose be a good addition to the Bristol City team ahead of the 2020/21 campaign?

We discuss….

George Harbey:

I think this is a typical Bristol City signing to be honest.

They need to identify long-term replacements for the likes of Ashley Williams, and I don’t necessarily feel that they replaced Adam Webster since he departed Ashton Gate for Brighton and Hove Albion last summer.

Rose has proved to be an excellent signing for Coventry – he is still at a very good age, he’s dominant in the air and he’s really good with the ball at his feet, which would make him fit right into Lee Johnson’s style of play.

It would be a coup to lure him to Ashton Gate on the back of such a good season for Coventry.

Sam Rourke:

Would be a very good signing for me.

Rose has played an influential role in defence for the Sky Blues this season as they sealed the League One title.

The 24-year-old has come on leaps and bounds this season and Mark Robins appears to have got the best out of him, and his career trajectory now appears to be only going one way.

The centre-back position is definitely an area Lee Johnson needs to strengthen at the Robins, with Benkovic set to return to Leicester and Ashley Williams likely to be released – So Rose could come in and contend the centre-back spots alongside Nathan Baker and Taylor Moore next season.

What stands out with Rose is his passing ability and skillset, the Scot is adept at picking out a pass and initiating attacks from the back – something that would fit nicely into Johnson’s style of play at Ashton Gate.

It’s a deal that I can see the logic in.

George Dagless:

I think so.

The Robins have some very good players but there is always room for improvement and Rose would be one that could help them out.

Defensively they have already got some decent stars in their ranks but Lee Johnson might feel the need to shake things up once again if they are not promoted this season.

Indeed, if they do not go up then I’m not overly sure they’ll get him given Coventry’s promotion and the likes of Leeds being interested.

The hard facts are, though, he would be a good signing for Bristol City if they can get him – it just remains to be seen if they can do so.