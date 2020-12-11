‘Would be a very good move’ – Sheffield United plotting transfer swoop for in-demand EFL defender: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United are keen on signing Preston North End defender Ben Davies according to a report from Sky Sports.

The Blades are looking to add depth to their defensive options in the January transfer window it seems, with Jack O’Connell likely to miss the majority of the remainder of this year’s campaign through injury.

Davies is being lined up as his potential replacement as well, with the defender impressing for Preston this term in the Championship.

He has made nine appearances in all competitions for North End this term, as they look to mount a serious push for a top-six finish in the second-tier this season.

Davies is entering the final six months of his contract with Alex Neil’s side as well, with his future with the club looking unclear at this moment in time.

But would Davies be a good addition to Chris Wilder’s side in the January transfer window?

We discuss….

Phil Spencer

This would be a very good move for Sheffield United.

The Blades have struggled so far this term and look set to enter the market for a new defender to bolster their back line. You won’t find many better than Ben Davies.

Chris Wilder loves shopping in the Championship and Davies is a player who is established as one of the most consistent defenders in the second tier.

Given his situation at Deepdale it seems likely that he’ll move on sooner rather than later and this is one that looks to make a lot of sense.

Toby Wilding

I could see this being a decent signing for them.

The Blades are clearly in desperate need of reinforcements in January if they are to have a chance of staying in the Premier League, and central defence does seem to be an area they are short in.

Davies meanwhile, has been a consistently solid and reliable option for Preston for several years now at Championship level, so you do feel as though he is ready to make the step up to the Premier League, and at 25-years-old, this is a probably a good time in his career for him to be making that step up.

As a result, it does seem as though this is one that could be worth looking into for Sheffield United, although you wonder whether their perilous position in the table could make it difficult for them to get deals such as this done, particularly if other sides start to show an interest.

Jake Sanders

Whilst Ben Davies would be an excellent addition for a side near the top of the Championship, it would be an underwhelming signing for a Sheffield United outfit that are deep in trouble.

Davies has more than 100 appearances under his belt at Championship level, but has never played in the Premier League. So unless the Blades are already preparing for next season, then this wouldn’t be a massive great signing for Chris Wilder.

Sheffield United already have an abundance of defenders in their ranks, so I don’t see this being a great move for either party at present.