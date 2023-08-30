Highlights Lewis O'Brien is at the center of a tug of war between four Championship clubs as the transfer window deadline approaches.

Nottingham Forest is willing to entertain a loan move for O'Brien with an obligation to purchase, making him a valuable asset for interested clubs.

O'Brien needs to be let go before the transfer window closes, as sitting on the sidelines will hinder his development. Any of the linked clubs would be a good fit for him.

With Championship clubs having only a few more days left to finalise their transfers until January 2024, there is set to be a scramble for plenty of individuals this week.

One of those is Lewis O'Brien, who has already been through one transfer saga this year.

The Nottingham Forest midfielder was set to sign for Blackburn Rovers in January on loan, having fallen out of favour at the City Ground ust a few months after signing from Huddersfield Town.

However, a paperwork issue meant that the deal did not go through and after a lengthy legal battle, Rovers lost out, leaving O'Brien in limbo at first before moving to the MLS to play for D.C. United for a few months.

Now back in England, O'Brien is seemingly at the centre of a tug of war involving four clubs in the Championship.

What is the latest on Lewis O'Brien's Nottingham Forest future?

Just like the second half of last season, O'Brien is not in Steve Cooper's plans at Forest and a whole host of clubs have been keen to land the 24-year-old.

Sheffield United were interested in giving O'Brien another crack at the Premier League, but with the Tricky Trees not keen on loaning the midfield general to a top flight rival, it has put Championship clubs on red alert over the left-footer's availability.

Leeds United have been keen on striking a deal on loan with the obligation to buy at the end of the season should they be promoted to the Premier League, but Forest's £10 million price-tag is a sticking point, according to Alan Nixon.

Other clubs have now joined the race in the last few days as reported by Nixon on Patreon, with Coventry City, Ipswich Town and Middlesbrough all asking the question of O'Brien.

Would Lewis O'Brien be a good signing for Middlesbrough, Coventry City or Ipswich Town?

Ex-England international midfielder Carlton Palmer believes that O'Brien would be a great fit for any of the clubs that are keen to land his services this summer.

"Forest are said to be willing to listen to offers for the player, but would prefer a permanent move," Palmer said when speaking to Football League World on O'Brien's future.

"Nottingham Forest will entertain a loan move for the player with the obligation to purchase - with his Championship experience he would be a very good asset for any one of the interested clubs."

Who should Lewis O'Brien sign for?

It's clear to see that O'Brien needs to be let go of before the transfer window slams shut on Friday night as it will not help him sitting on the sidelines until January.

At the age of 24, O'Brien still has his best years ahead of him and should Forest not accept any offers for him, then he will start to stall in his development.

In truth, any of the clubs that have been linked with O'Brien would be good fits - he could slot in next to Ethan Ampadu at Leeds, there are attributes that he has that would replace Gustavo Hamer well at Coventry, he would add more box-to-box nous at Ipswich that they perhaps don't have whilst Middlesbrough are in need of another option in the engine room following their poor start to the season.

If Forest insist on a £10 million obligation upon promotion next year though, then it's unlikely that any deal gets done for O'Brien.