Leeds United are currently searching for a new manager following Sam Allardyce's decision to vacate his role earlier this month.

Allardyce left Leeds by mutual consent after attempting to keep the club in the Premier League.

Unfortunately for the Yorkshire-based outfit, they were unable to maintain their top-flight status as they only picked up one point from the four league games that Allardyce presided over.

Leeds have recently been linked with a number of individuals in regard to their managerial vacancy.

Daniel Farke is believed to be among the contenders for this particular role.

What has been said about Leeds United's link with Daniel Farke?

As reported by The Athletic last week, Farke is believed to be under consideration for the job at Elland Road.

Carlos Corberan and Scott Parker have also been touted with a move to Leeds.

Farke is currently on the lookout for a new job following his recent departure from Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Certainly no stranger to working in the Championship, the 46-year-old has previously achieved a great deal of success at this level as a manager.

During his time in charge of Norwich, Farke managed to guide the club to the second tier title on two separate occasions.

Norwich won 71 of the 138 games that Farke oversaw at this level, and also managed to score an overall total of 217 goals in these fixtures.

What has FLW's Norwich City fan pundit said about Leeds United's link with Daniel Farke?

Making reference to this speculation, FLW's Norwich City fan pundit Zeke Downes has admitted that while he would hate to see Farke take over at Leeds, he believes this would be a good appointment by the club.

Speaking to FLW, Downes said: "Annoyingly, Daniel Farke would be a very good appointment for Leeds.

"Other than Ipswich, I think Leeds are the team that Norwich would hate the most, if he went to Leeds.

"So that's quite annoying from our side but in terms of playing styles, they do link up quite well, and especially compared to [Marcelo] Bielsa as well.

"They both like to press, although Bielsa is obviously more intense.

"They both like to go through the midfield of the pitch rather than the wings and there is a lot of focus on the attack.

"So, I think as a fit it would work well but I, as a Norwich fan, would not want to be playing against Leeds and Daniel Farke is in the dugout.

"That would not be very nice.

"But, if it happens then I do wish him well, but I hope that it doesn't."

Should Leeds United step up their pursuit of Daniel Farke?

Given that Leeds have recently been the subject of a successful takeover bid, all eyes will be on whom the 49ers Enterprises think is the right individual to lead the club forward.

When you factor in Farke's success at this level as a manager, the Whites ought to seriously consider stepping up their pursuit of the German.

By using his previous experience to his advantage at Elland Road, Farke could potentially go on oversee a push for promotion later this year.