‘Would be a very exciting signing’ – Aston Villa in talks over Bristol City man: The verdict

Aston Villa are reportedly in talks over a move for Bristol City winger Niclas Eliasson as Dean Smith continues to gear up his squad for the season ahead.

The 24-year-old was a bright spark for the Robins last term, scoring three times and providing 13 assists, but with just a year left on his current deal, they could be set to lose him this summer.

According to Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari, Villa have shown an interest and are in ongoing talks over Eliasson.

But would he be a good signing for the Premier League side? And would it be a blow for City to lose him?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

George Dagless

Really intriguing, this.

I rate Eliasson hugely but there has always been a sense that he could move away from Bristol City at any given moment.

I think it’s absolutely a blow to lose a player of his quality this summer, if he goes, but there will be a sense that they know how to play without him because he was used sparingly at times under Lee Johnson.

In terms of his readiness for the Premier League, that is obviously a huge ask with no obvious answer but I do think he has the qualities to be a hit.

One question in my mind, though, is where he fits in with the options Villa already have and with the other names they are linked to – that’s something to watch.

George Harbey

Eliasson would be a very exciting signing for Villa.

There can be no denying that the Robins need to bring in another winger, and it’s clearly on their transfer radar given the strong links with Brentford playmaker Said Benrahma, and Eliasson would be an underrated shrewd signing for the Villans.

He registered 12 assists for the Robins in the Championship last season, and his direct-running and expert deliveries into the area make him a very dangerous winger who has all the attributes to thrive in the Premier League if he made the move to Villa Park.

It’s certainly a blow for City, as Eliasson is undoubtedly one of, if not their most creative player going forward, but his contract situation could result in him being sold this season rather than letting him go for potentially nothing next summer.

He’s definitely ready for the step-up, and would be a top signing for Dean Smith’s side.

Jacob Potter

I have my doubts as to whether he’s good enough just yet.

It’s easy to say that he might be worth the punt for a club in the Premier League, but I think there are better options out there for Aston Villa.

Eliasson scored three goals and was on hand to provide 13 assists last season for Bristol City, which I don’t think justifies him a move to the Premier League just yet.

You only have to look at the likes of Said Benrahma, who scored 17 goals and provided his team-mates with ten assists in all competitions last season to see that there are better alternatives out there for Villa.

Eliasson might be a solid signing for a club in the top-flight in the future, but right now, I don’t think it would be a wise move for Dean Smith’s side to look at signing him.

It’s not worth the risk.