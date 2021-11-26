‘Would be a very exciting addition’ – Nottingham Forest eye Premier League deal in January: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest are eyeing a loan move for Brighton defender Haydon Roberts in January, according to The Athletic’s Andy Naylor.

The upcoming window will be Steve Cooper’s first in charge at the City Ground and it seems the 19-year-old is a target of the Championship club, though they face competition from Swansea City.

But would he be a good signing for Forest? And do they need him?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Marcus Ally

I think this would be a very exciting addition. We should start expecting a very high standard from Brighton’s youth ranks and even just players from the fringes on the South Coast.

Reda Khadra and Jan Paul Van Hecke are currently at Blackburn Rovers with the former showcasing his ability in glimpses.

Viktor Gyokeres and Matt Clarke have proved to be solid second-tier players away from the Seagulls in recent years. Jayson Molumby, West Bromwich Albion, and Ryan Longman, Hull City, are looking very precocious loanees and Roberts could be the next man to impress.

Forest are in need of another centre-back for depth purposes and Roberts will have honed his ability in possession coming through the youth ranks and playing in Premier League 2.

Roberts has made three starts in the League Cup and has taken up a place on the bench seven times in the Premier League. He is clearly well thought of and would be a good addition for Cooper’s Reds.

Josh Cole

Although Roberts has demonstrated some signs of promise for Brighton & Hove Albion in the League Cup this season against Championship opposition, it could be argued that Forest may not necessarily need to strengthen their options at centre-back in January.

Joe Worrall and Scott McKenna have formed a fruitful partnership in the heart of the club’s defence in recent months whilst Tobias Figueiredo is currently pushing for a place in the Reds’ starting eleven.

With there being no guarantee that Roberts will be an upgrade on this aforementioned trio, it could be argued that Cooper must steer clear of signing the 19-year-old on loan in the upcoming transfer window.

Instead of bolstering his centre-back options, Cooper may find it more beneficial to sign a new left-back as Max Lowe is set to be out of action for the foreseeable future due to a groin injury.

Billy Mulley

Haydon Roberts is an exciting prospect in the English game and a move to the Championship could be the next best step in his progression.

Nottingham Forest would also be an ideal destination for the young defender, with The Reds very much about building from the back.

Roberts is a composed figure in possession, whilst the also possesses the physical traits needed to succeed as a central defender.

At Forest, he would be working under a manger in Steve Cooper, who has helped progress several young players who find themselves in the England camp.

The Championship has seen a lot of teenage defenders arrive and do well, and there is no reason why Roberts cannot come in and do the same.

Cooper’s old side Swansea City are also in contention, with The Swans an equally as suitable outfit in terms of his progression.