‘Would be a very clever signing’ – Cardiff City enter race for experienced player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Cardiff City will be starting to get some of their transfer business underway as the Bluebirds aim to add some vital extra quality to Mick McCarthy’s squad ahead of next term.

According to the Daily Mail, the Bluebirds have now entered the race to sign experienced midfielder Matty James who is set to become a free agent after his contract with Leicester City comes to an end. That comes after he had spent time out on loan with Barnsley and Coventry City last term.

It is believed that both Swansea City and Bristol City are also in the race to secure James’ signature this summer, and that suggests that it is going to be a major battle to ensure that the Bluebirds manage to bring the 29-year-old into the club.

It is also thought that Cardiff see his experience as a potential valuable asset for them ahead of next season when they will be aiming to mount another promotion push.

With Cardiff now entering the race for James, we asked our FLW writers whether they feel it would be the right signing for the Welsh club this summer…

Toby Wilding

It could be a decent signing for Cardiff if they do manage to pull this one off.

James is a decent player with plenty of experience in the top two levels of English football, so he could be a reliable option for Cardiff if they were to bring him in this summer.

Add to that the fact that at 29-years-old, James still has plenty of time remaining in his career, meaning he could be an asset for a good few years that, while beating Swansea and Bristol City to this signing will no doubt be a source of satisfaction for those of a Bluebirds persuasion.

However, with the likes of Joe Ralls, Will Vaulks, Leandro Bacuna and Marlon Pack already on the books at Cardiff, they are pretty well stacked in the centre of midfield, you do wonder just how appealing this deal might actually be for James, since there may not be a guarantee of the regular game time he will no doubt want to enjoy.

20 facts about Cardiff City’s top five most expensive signings – Are they true or false?

1 of 20 Steven Caulker joined Cardiff from Tottenham? True False

Chris Gallagher

This would be a very good signing.

Cardiff are probably one player short in central midfield, so James would be a welcome addition and he would add experience and quality to the team.

Having played and won promotion from this level before, he knows exactly what’s required to be successful, which is another positive and Mick McCarthy will love to have someone with a winning mentality in the dressing room.

When you add in that he is available on a free transfer, whilst he also proved his fitness with a loan spell last season, it’s tough to find many negatives about this potential deal.

Cardiff need to be smart in the market this summer and this would be a very clever signing if they can get it over the line.

Jacob Potter

I like the sound of this potential deal.

McCarthy has shown that he can get the best out of players in a relatively short space of time since taking charge of Cardiff City, and I think he’d have a similar impact with James.

The midfielder has experience at this level, whilst also playing his football in the Premier League not so long ago, so it would be a shrewd bit of business if they were to strike a deal to land his signature.

If they can offer him regular game time, then I’d expect to see them beat Swansea City and Bristol City to signing James this summer.