‘Would be a very attractive signing’ – EFL player on Rangers’ transfer radar: The verdict

Rangers are lining up a move for Blackburn Rovers midfielder Joe Rothwell, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Rothwell will be available on a pre-contract in January and as a free agent in the summer with the Ibrox outfit said to be preparing a move for him.

So, would he be a good signing for Rangers? And is he good enough for the SPFL?

George Harbey

Rangers always seem to target these type of signings.

The Glasgow club always look to want to target players with value for bargain deals, and Rothwell would be a very attractive signing on a free transfer.

He has been a steady performer for Rovers for a number of seasons now, scoring goals and chipping in with assists.

He’s started this season really well with three assists in 11 games, and at 26, he’s entering his prime and is about to reach his peak.

Rangers need more long-term options in midfield, and Rothwell would be a shrewd addition at Ibrox.

Jordan Rushworth

Rangers do have a lot of options available to them in the midfield area and making a move for Joe Rothwell might potentially be seen as adding another player that will not be a huge upgrade on that position.

However, Rothwell is someone that it would be very useful for Steven Gerrard to have within his squad because his offers a lot of flexibility and versatility. The midfielder is comfortable playing as a number eight, number ten or even in the wider positions and that would enable Rangers to mix things up tactically.

Rothwell has also shown he can bring creativity to his side from the middle of the park during his time at Blackburn. The midfielder is not afraid to carry the ball and play a forward pass into the final third and that is something that could be suited to the way that Gerrard wants his side to operate.

There is no question that he would be able to perform to a good standard in the Scottish Premier League, but there would equally have to be question marks over whether he could do it on the European stage for Rangers.

Having said that, if Rangers secured his signature on a pre-contract agreement then it would be a smart move and one that would not set them back too much in terms of their finances.

Sam Rourke

On a potential free transfer, Rothwell would be an excellent signing for Rangers.

The 26-year-old has has shown real quality in the second tier over the last few seasons with his versatility in particular standing out, with him able to operate in both a defensive and attacking sense.

The former Manchester United player is comfortable with the ball at his feet, has string dribbling qualities and has an impressive passing skillset, something that you’d imagine Steven Gerrard would appreciate at the Gers.

Whether he’d jump straight into Rangers’ starting XI is another debate, but to get someone who possesses the quality he does on a free transfer is a bit of a no brainer, and i’d expect him to adapt to the rigours and demands of the SPFL with ease.