Carlton Palmer believes that Eiran Cashin would be a great signing for Birmingham City and a good next step in his career as he is too good to be competing at League One level.

Cashin is a highly promising central defender who possesses leadership qualities, reads the game excellently, and is comfortable playing the ball out from the back. He would be a valuable addition to Birmingham City's squad.

Wayne Rooney has been linked with the potential arrival of four Derby County players to his Birmingham City squad in January.

According to Teamtalk, the 37-year-old is targeting a raid on his former club in the winter window.

Eiran Cashin, Liam Thompson, Max Bird and Louie Sibley have all been named as potential arrivals at St. Andrew’s when the transfer market re-opens at the turn of the year.

All four worked under Rooney during his time as Derby manager from 2021 to 2022.

The quartet are a key part of the Rams’ own promotion hopes as they look to gain their place back in the Championship this season.

Which Derby County player should Birmingham City prioritise trying to sign?

Carlton Palmer believes that Cashin would be a great signing for the Blues, and a great next step in the defender’s career.

The former midfielder has claimed the 21-year-old is too good to be competing at League One level, praising several aspects of his game.

“Wayne Rooney, newly appointed as Birmingham City manager, he’s looking round to his old club Derby County for players,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Wayne is looking at Louie Sibley, Max Bird, Eiran Cashin and Liam Thompson.

“Out of these four, I believe Eiran is the stand-out performer.

“Eiran is a highly promising central defender who would be a valuable addition to the Birmingham City squad.

“And this gives him the great opportunity to progress his career at a higher level than League One.

“League One is comfortably too good for [him].

“Eiran is still only 21, is a dominant defender who reads the game excellently, and possesses leadership qualities.

“He’s comfortable playing the ball out from the back and advancing them up the field.

“He ticks all the boxes for a player in that position.”

Cashin is a key part of Paul Warne’s side, having appeared in all 11 of the team’s League One fixtures so far this season.

Derby are currently eighth in the League One table, two points outside of the play-off places.

The Rams finished seventh last year, just narrowly missing out on a top six finish.

The defender has earned a lot of praise for his performances for Derby, even as the team has struggled for consistent results.

Where are Birmingham City in the Championship table?

Meanwhile, Rooney has taken over a Birmingham side sitting sixth in the Championship table.

The Blues return to action on 21 October, where Rooney will oversee his first game with the club against Middlesbrough.

Would Eiran Cashin be a good signing for Birmingham?

Premier League side Brighton attempted to sign Cashin during the summer, but a move failed to materialise.

Given the Seagulls’ own remarkable track record in the transfer market, that is as clear an indication as any of the potential he possesses.

A move to the Championship would be a good next step in the player's career, and working under Rooney again might be a smart idea.

Cashin won’t be the difference between promotion and staying in the second tier, but he will improve the team’s defensive options, albeit likely at a pricey cost to the Blues.