‘Would be a useful signing’ – Wolves register interest in 5-goal EFL forward: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Wolves are said to be one of the clubs interested in a deal to sign on-loan Barnsley forward Daryl Dike according to a recent report from TEAMtalk.

It is also claimed that the likes of Newcastle United, Leeds United and Manchester United are also keen on a deal to sign the 20-year-old in the summer transfer window.

Dike has caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for Barnsley so far in his loan spell, with the forward netting five goals in 12 appearances for the club.

His strong run of form whilst on loan from American side Orlando City, has seen the Tykes move up the Championship table at a rapid rate.

Valérien Ismaël’s side are currently sat fifth in the Championship table, and the Barnsley boss will be eager to see Dike continue to impress as this year’s campaign progresses.

A move to Molineux with Wolves could be tempting for Dike though, with Nuno Espírito Santo’s side sat 13th in the Premier League table after 29 matches.

But would Dike be a good signing for Wolves in the summer, and is he needed in Nuno Espírito Santo’s side?

We discuss….

George Harbey:

This would be a useful signing.

We have seen how badly Wolves have struggled without Raul Jimenez this season, so you’d definitely expect a new striker to arrive at Molineux to bring fresh competition this summer.

Dike deserves real credit for the way he has adapted to life in a tough division such as the Championship since coming over from the MLS.

He’d add a lot of pace and presence to the front line, and he has a decent record in front of goal which can only give him confidence going forward.

I’d be a big fan of this move.

Ned Holmes:

This could be a fantastic signing for Wolves but patience is needed.

Dike’s power, pace, and clever movement could make him a huge success for Wolves and potentially a future replacement for Adama Traore.

He doesn’t quite have the physicality of Traore but the 20-year-old is a really exciting player – as the interest from Premier League clubs indicates.

It is early days and he is still raw but given the competition, moving for him this summer might be a smart move from Wolves.

Can you score full marks on this quiz about Barnsley's midfielders?

1 of 20 Where did Herbie Kane start his career? Manchester United Liverpool Arsenal Chelsea

Phil Spencer:

This could be a great move for Wolves.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have struggled this term with Raul Jiminez spending a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

They really could have benefitted from having a proper striker in reserve.

Daryl Dike would certainly fit the bill after taking the Championship by storm for Barnsley.

It’s no surprise that he’s attracting interest from the Premier League and Wolves will be hoping that they can move quickly to get a deal done.