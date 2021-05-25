‘Would be a tremendous piece of business’ – Charlton Athletic show an interest in Portsmouth player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Charlton Athletic are reportedly keen on Portsmouth goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray.

Pompey have revealed they’re still in negotiations with MacGillivray, who is set to become a free agent this summer as things stand – though the South Coast club do have a one-year option they can trigger.

London News Online has reported that the Addicks are interested in the 28-year-old.

So, would he be a good signing? And is he needed?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

George Dagless

He could be, for sure.

I think Charlton would naturally like to keep Ben Amos if they can and if he does sign a new contract it’s obvious that the Portsmouth man won’t head there as well.

However, if Amos does end up moving on then Charlton need to bring in a new goalkeeper and someone like MacGillivray would be about as good as they could get.

He had a good season at Portsmouth and it seems as though the Fratton Park club might not be able to afford to keep him, so any side wanting to win promotion from League One is naturally going to look at him.

A good signing, yes, but only needed if Ben Amos ends up leaving.

George Harbey

This would be an excellent signing and he would be a superb replacement for Ben Amos.

MacGillivray has been a reliable figure for Pompey in the last couple of years, keeping an impressive 43 clean sheets in 143 games for the club.

This season, he’s been in fine form and been up there with some of the best in the league when it has come to keeping clean sheets, and I’m surprised Pompey are letting him go to be honest.

If they cannot tie Amos down to a new deal, then replacing him with another proven League One goalkeeper would be a shrewd bit of business, particularly on a free transfer.

In a summer window where finances are likely to be quite tight, this would be a tremendous piece of business.

Ben Wignall

MacGillivray was really highly rated by Portsmouth fans so I was surprised to see that the club decided not to take up the option in his contract.

You can only imagine it’s either a financial issue or Danny Cowley has a stopper in mind to replace him, but it does seem like quite a harsh decision but he won’t be short of offers regardless.

That has been proven with Charlton’s interest – even though they have a very competent goalkeeper already in Ben Amos there’s nothing wrong with a bit of competition.

Amos played all 46 games for the Addicks in League One this past season with young Ashley Maynard-Brewer being the backup – bringing in MacGillivray could allow Maynard-Brewer to gain some more experience on loan to let the two more experienced men battle it out for the starting jersey.

All the top League One clubs – and perhaps some lower Championship outfits – should be considering a move for the 28-year-old and Charlton have a really solid stopper on their hands should they win the race.