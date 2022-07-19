“Would be a tremendous bit of business” – Wigan set sights on former Blackburn defender: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Wigan Athletic are nearing a summer move for former Blackburn Rovers full-back Ryan Nyambe, as per a report from Wigan Today.

The report states that the Latics have made the most progress in a deal for the 24-year-old, with a couple of clubs in the top half of the Championship also in pursuit, whilst there has also been interest from France.

The right-back left Blackburn at the end of June after the Championship outfit were unable to persuade him to sign fresh terms.

The 24-year-old featured 30 times in the league for Rovers last season, surpassing 150 total Championship appearances in the process, operating primarily as a right-back in a solid back four, however, he was also tasked with playing as a wing-back and as a centre-back.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Wigan’s accelerating interest in the former Blackburn defender…

Quiz: Can you identify the 10 fake Wigan Athletic facts?

1 of 25 The club's nickname is the Ticks True False

Billy Mulley

Yet to conduct any summer business, this would be an excellent signing to kickstart their transfer window, with Leam Richardson seemingly not needing to do too much to his squad.

Possessing a squad that is ready for the rigours of Championship football once more, Nyambe would add vital Championship experience, athleticism and one-on-one defensive qualities.

The 24-year-old has proven to be a top full-back in the Championship during his time with Blackburn, so, should the Latics agree a deal for Nyambe, then it has to be considered as one of the best deals of this window thus far.

Able to create going forward, providing versatility and more than competent to fulfil his defensive responsibilities, what a signing Nyambe would be at Wigan.

Marcus Ally

This would be a tremendous bit of business for the Latics.

When Nyambe turned down a new deal at Blackburn Rovers to pursue other options, it appeared to be in hope of joining a club with more realistic promotion ambitions that Rovers, Wigan would not reflect that, but with less than two weeks remaining before the season starts, he could be forced to take the next offer available to him.

Tendayi Darikwa is the only specialist right back at the DW Stadium at the moment, and the Zimbabwe international’s versatility could be utilised elsewhere, with Nyambe definitely commanding a starting place.

The Latics have bided their time in this transfer window and relegation fears have increased as a result, but signing Nyambe would be a great way to kick-off their incoming business.

Declan Harte

This would be an excellent addition to Leam Richardson’s side and would bolster the team’s options at right wing-back.

Nyambe was a good performer in Tony Mowbray’s Blackburn side last season, playing 31 times for the club.

Bringing that level of Championship experience into the squad would be a good move for the Latics.

Nyambe is also a great threat on the ball and can still put in a great defensive shift, making him a solid wing-back signing.

He is also a good long-term replacement for Tendayi Darikwa, given he is still only 24-years-old.