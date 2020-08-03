‘Would be a top signing’ – Sheffield Wednesday in transfer chase: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly interested in signing Aaron Hickey from Hearts according to BBC Sport.

It is also claimed that the Owls are rivalling the likes of Bayern Munich, Bologna and Aston Villa to the potential signing of the full-back.

Hickey made 30 appearances in all competitions for Hearts in the 2019/20 season, and will be looking to have his future resolved at the earliest of opportunities.

Sheffield Wednesday finished 16th in the Championship table after a dismal run of results saw them tumble down the second tier standings.

Garry Monk will be hoping to add to his squad ahead of the 2020/21 season, where the Owls will start the season on minus 12 points after being charged for breaking spending rules.

But would Hickey be a good signing for Sheffield Wednesday?

We discuss…

George Harbey:

I think this would be a coup for the Owls.

Hickey has really caught the eye in Scotland for Hearts, and he has frightening potential to say that he’s only 18 years of age.

Wednesday need to bolster their defensive options this summer, and you’d say that Hickey would be a like-for-like replacement for Morgan Fox who was let go upon the expiry of his contract at Hillsborough.

Hickey’s ability to play on the right-hand side of defence, too, would see him provide real competition for Liam Palmer, who isn’t getting any younger.

Given the calibre of clubs that are interested, it would be a real statement of intent if Wednesday were to land this one.

Sam Rourke:

This would be a top signing.

Hickey is one of the best young talents emerging from Scottish football, and Garry Monk’s Sheffield Wednesday could do with some fresh, youthful impetus ahead of the new season.

The average age of the Owls’ team needs to be lowered in my view, and signing a top prospect like Hickey would be a cracking start – You only have to look at some of the clubs linked with a move for the defender to get an idea of his potential.

A new left-back is needed at Sheffield Wednesday too, with there a real lack of depth in the position, so this makes this deal make even more sense.

Ned Holmes:

I really like this move from Wednesday and it appears to be on-brand with what they’ve done so far this summer.

The rebuild is underway at Hillsborough and we’ve seen the Owls bring in young, bright prospects already.

Hickey is just that. The 18-year-old left-back properly established himself at Hearts last term and looks an exciting talent.

With Morgan Fox leaving at the end of last season, it makes a lot of sense for Monk to look to bolster his options at the back and Hickey is someone that could develop into a class player.