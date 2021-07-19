‘Would be a top signing’ – Middlesbrough eyeing midfielder: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Out-of-contract attacking midfielder Jamie Paterson has travelled to Cornwall to link-up with the Middlesbrough squad following his release from Bristol City in the summer, as announced on the club website.

The 29-year-old has made nearly 300 Championship appearances throughout his career thus far, with Warnock seemingly handing the creative midfielder a second tier lifeline.

Paterson spent large chunks of last season sidelined with a recurring groin injury and played 206 minutes of Championship football in 2021.

The versatile attacking player started the season brilliantly, netting twice and assisting a goal in his first three appearances of the season.

Paterson now has an opportunity to extend his stay in the Championship, at a club who have serious promotion ambitions for this upcoming campaign.

Would the 29-year-old be a sensible addition? We asked the team at FLW the same question…

Chris Thorpe

I like Paterson a lot as a player and I can see exactly why Neil Warnock views him as a good potential signing.

He has the ability to play in various roles across the frontline and I think it is this versatility which sets him apart from other targets.

There is certainly the potential for Paterson to follow in the same footsteps as Duncan Watmore and reinvigorate his career at the Riverside.

Boro have used the free agent market to their advantage a lot under Warnock and I think it could pay dividends again if the former Bristol City man proves he has still got what is required.

Given that this is a low risk option who can be signed to a short team deal, I think Boro will jump at the chance to hand him some terms if he impresses.

George Harbey

This could be a decent signing on a free transfer.

Paterson has been a steady player at this level for a number of years now, and he should have scored more goals and produced more assists if he hadn’t picked up an injury last term.

He’s approaching the age of 30 now and probably only has one move left in his career, and someone like Neil Warnock could get the best out of him.

Boro lost a lot of goal threat in the likes of Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher at the end of last season, and even though they are strikers, you need goals coming from every area of the pitch and Paterson’s creativity and guile could be key.

On a free, it would be a top signing.

Ben Wignall

I’m surprised that Paterson has yet to be snapped up by another club in the Championship as a whole host were linked around the time that Bristol City decided to part ways with him, so it can do no harm for Neil Warnock to run the rule over him.

Paterson obviously spent large parts of last season on the sidelines, and Nigel Pearson not being able to see him in action may have been a contributing factor in the decision to release him.

However in the games he did play in the Championship last season, especially at the start of the campaign, Paterson showed his class as he partnered up in midfield with Andreas Weimann until the Austrian was struck down by injury and if both had stayed fit for the duration then who knows how City may have faired.

For Boro though they are desperate for more creativity – Yannick Bolasie and Neeskens Kebano’s loan deals ended so it’s just Marcus Tavernier currently who has that spark, but if Paterson can impress in his training stint with the Boro then I can see him being a really good signing.

